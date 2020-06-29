He Borussia Mönchengladbach will dispute again the Champions League four seasons later. ‘The foals’ depended on themselves to seal the ticket on the last day of the Bundesliga and they did not fail. Without Plea neither Marcus Thuram, Plunger the team threw itself on its back and led the victory against a Hertha Berlin that nothing was at stake anymore.

06/27/2020

Act at 17:42

CEST

X. Serrano

GLA

HER

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Sommer; Lainer (Jantschke, 90 ‘), Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Kramer, Neuhaus; Herrman (Traoré, 60 ‘), Stindl (Raffael, 90’), Hofmann; Embolo (Benes, 89 ‘).

Hertha Berlin

Smarsch; Esswein (Leckie, 46 ‘), Boyata, Torunarigha, Plattenhardt (Maier, 46’); Stark, Grujic (Skjelbred, 46 ‘) (Ngankam, 77’); Lukebakio, Darida (Ibisevic, 68 ‘), Cunha; Piatek.

Goals

1-0 M. 7 Hofmann. 2-0 M. 78 Piston. 2-1 M. 90 + 1 Ibisevic.

Referee

Deniz Aytekin. T.A .: Kramer (43 ‘) / Skjelbred (50’) and Stark (50 ‘).

In such a favorable scenario, the pressure could have become the worst enemy for the group led by Marco Rose. Even more so with the news that came from Leverkusen: Volland scored after two minutes for the Bayer. If he Gladbach lost goodbye to the Champions. But the response of the Borussia it was immediate. Plunger He received a long ball, held it with power between three rivals and yielded back for the accurate auction of Hofmann.

The goal gave reassurance to ‘the colts’, who also looked hard for the second goal. The difference in intensity between the two teams was unquestionable and those of Rose they were planted very easily at the gates of the capital area. The offensive was heightened in the final stretch of the first act, with up to five clamorous occasions for the Gladbach. Among them, a shot of Stindl and another of Plunger to the stick, and two heads up saved by Smarsch.

Disgusted with the staging of his own, Labbadia introduced three changes to the break. Effect arose, because at least the Hertha He made an appearance in a more even second part. The Berlin painting increased the intensity and even tested the reflexes of Sommer on a couple of occasions. But he never showed signs of nervousness. Gladbach, who knew how to cool the duel when it suited him and prop it up in the final stretch.

Again with Plunger as the protagonist. After several unsuccessful attempts, the striker culminated a strategic action at the far post to the delirium of his teammates. It mattered little since the team had deflated after eight days of leadership in the first lap. Or what Ibisevic will cut distances in the aggregate. They had finally succeeded. He Borussia Mönchengladbach will contest the next edition of the Champions League.