Summary and goals of Girona

03/28/2021

On at 22:12 CEST

Tatiana Perez

Girona do not throw in the towel easily. They want to be a play-off team and today they showed it with a heroic comeback against Albacete in Montilivi (2-1). Two goals in added time by Mamadou Sylla (min. 91) and Cristhian Stuani (min. 94) they allowed Alfredo Ortuño to reluctantly leave behind (min. 68). Francisco’s men did not have their best day, they even allowed themselves to be dominated by the bottom of Second A being on the verge of disaster, but they did their homework to stay-se four points behind the sixth place, lightning.

GIR

ALB

Girona

Juan Carlos, Yan Couto, Juanpe, Arnau, Luna, Kebé (Pablo Moreno, 46 ​​’), Terrats (Cristóforo, 81′), Gumbau (Monchu, 62 ‘), Aday (Stuani, 62’), Valery (Samu Sáiz, 46 ‘) and Sylla.

Albacete

Tomeu Nadal, Dani Torres, Manu Fuster (Fran García, 86 ‘) Zozulia, Álvaro Jiménez, Diego Caballo, Ortuño (Peña, 86’), Eddy Silvestre, Kecojevic (Álvaro Arroyo, 58 ‘), Carlos Isaac (Alberto Benito, 66 ‘) and Boyomo.

Goals

0-1 M. 68 Ortuño. 1-1 M. 91 Sylla. 2-1 M. 94 Stuani.

Referee

Gálvez Rascón (from Madrid). TA: Yan Couto, Gumbau, Terrats, Juanpe / Alberto Benito.

Incidents

Montilivi. Behind closed doors.

It was difficult to start more than expected. While Albacete did not hesitate to press. Álvaro Jiménez forced Juan Carlos to show off after a failure of Ibrahima Kebé that ended with a shot from the Andalusian from the front (min. 7). The reply was by Gerard Gumbau with a shot that came out licking the stick.

Francisco’s were constantly looking for the connection with Sylla peror they were not clarified leaving the occasions of real danger for the people of La Mancha. In his first game as a starter, the youth Arnau Martínez was providential to prevent Zozulia from stepping on the red-and-white area with the ball (min. 15). Before the break, Luna saw how Boyomo He was frustrated by a shot taking it to a corner almost under sticks.

Watching the panorama, Francisco made touch-ups in the second so that Girona had more initiative through Samu Saíz and Pablo Moreno. The two footballers immediately became protagonists of the actions. However, Albacete punished with a goal from Ortuño (min. 68). The ex of the Girona did not even celebrate it.

Everything seemed lost when Syll just appearedto. In addition, again. He saved the furniture with the tie (min. 91), although Girona did not have enough. And Stuani took care of the rest, giving the final victory in 94.