The duel of the needy was awarded by Getafe. In part or in whole by a Jaime Mata who regained his nose for goals. A double from the striker azulón delves into the wound of a Real Sociedad that he chained his fourth consecutive loss and it begins to move away from the positions of Europe.

06/30/2020

Getafe

David Soria; Damián, Chema, Etxeita, Olivera; Nyom (Etebo 68 ‘), Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella (Jason 82’); Hugo Duro (Jorge Molina 69 ‘), Jaime Mata (Timor 90’).

Real society

Remiro; Dozagarat (Zubimendi 78 ‘), Elustondo (Djouahra 88’), Le Normand, Monreal; Zaldúa Mikel Merino, Zubeldia; Januzaj (Willian José 78 ‘); Isak (Portu 67 ‘), Oyarzabal.

Goals

1-0 M.20 Jaime Mata; 1-1 M.56 Januzaj; 2-1 M.83 Jaime Mata.

Referee

Cordero Vega (Cantabria). TA: Olivera (11 ‘), Duro (13’), Chema (43 ‘), Damián (68’), Etebo (79 ‘), Jaime Mata (87’) / Isak (66 ‘), Oyarzabal (73’) , Mikel Merino (87 ‘).

A first half without control by either team. Despite not being at their best, neither of the two, the technicians did not change a comma from the idea they believe in. The clash of styles was already noticeable in the first minutes but neither imposed their game over the other.

But in the 19th minute everything changed. A ‘Made in Getafe’ goal taking advantage of the magnificent early pressure that the Bordalás team has been exercising all season. He had an unexpected accomplice. Remiro gave a ball at the start in short and Le Normand was seen with the brown on top to end up committing a penalty. Jaime Mata did not forgive.

Real had to row again against the current and although they stopped any attempt by Getafe in the offensive zone, those of San Sebastián did not generate a single clear goal chance either. However, they began to physically drown a Getafe who ended up asking for the time to go to rest. Literally, as Nyom showed when there was still three minutes to go.

After the break, there was a change in Real Sociedad. With more momentum he tried from the first bars to find the tie and found it soon. Not without suspense. Januzaj finished at goal knowing that the assistant was going to raise the flag but luckily for the Belgian who beat Sorial. Fair, but the former Manchester United was in line with the Azulona defense. Goal and tie at the Coliseum.

The goal dislodged Bordalás’ men who changed their faces. Just a few moments later, Isak had the second and the comeback in his hands but he did not connect the low center well from the side. There was more than half an hour left and the game began to pick up some pace in the transitions.

The changes, however, did not help maintain the speed of the match. Sheriff bet on removing the Isak reference above to dislodge the azulones centrals with the mobility of Portu. The former Grona did not come into play too much and that advantage after the goal was diluted with the passage of minutes. And if you leave the game, Getafe finishes you off.

The feeling was that the small details were going to unsettle the game and so it was. Jaime Mata rounded off his night, beating a slow Elustondo to put the second goal on the scoreboard. Almost without angle. It was not Remiro’s day. The Real does not react. Getafe already dreams of the Champions League again.