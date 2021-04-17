Summary and goals of Fuenlabrada

04/16/2021

On at 23:29 CEST

Joan Blanch

Match with alternatives and without a clear dominator that Fuenlabrada and Sabadell have played. The start of the Center d’Esports was good and that was translated into the first goal of the match, thanks to Josu that debuted in the league on the day he replaced the French Pierre Cornud, injured in the last league match.

IT WAS

SAT

Fuenlabrada

Belman, Glauder, Sotillos, Juanma, Salvador (Pol Valentín 77 ‘), Mula (Kanté 70’), Cristóbal, Nteka (Fuentes 84 ‘), Pulido, Pathé Ciss and Borja Garcés

Sabadell

Mackay, Stoichkov, Ozkoidi, Héber (Víctor García, 60 ‘), Óscar Rubio, Juan Ibiza, Boniquet (Adri Cuevas, 45’) Capó (Juan Hernández, 60 ‘), Guruzeta (Néstor Querol, 71’), Grego and Undabarrena (Álvaro Vázquez, 84 ‘)

Goals

0-1 M. 17 Ozkoidi. 1-1M. 49 Borja Garcés. 2-1 M. 67 Nteka. 2-2 M. 70 Stoichkov.

Referee

González Esteban (Catalan). TA: Juanma (62 ‘)

Stadium

Fernando Torres. Door closed.

The first half was dominated by the Sabadell people, who left the ball to the locals but without suffering too much although Mackay He also had to show off a couple of times.

In the resumption, Adri caves replaced Boniquet in the Sabadell ranks and Fuenla came out much more involved. The good start of the Oltra team ended with Borja Garcés’ goal that tied with a shot that touched in Juan Ibiza. The goal made Sabadell bad, who saw how Nteka He turned the scoreboard in a great individual action and before the passivity of the harlequins who were not able to disturb the advance of the rival player.

When things looked worse, Sabadell tied with a lucky goal at the exit of a corner thrown by Stoichkov. The closed center of the Cadiz hit in Cristobal who ended up scoring in his own goal. In the final stretch, the two teams looked for the winning goal, although it was Sabadell who had the closest victory.

In the end, a draw that does not satisfy either team, especially a Sabadell that will continue one more day in the relegation zone waiting to know the results of the direct rivals in the fight for permanence.