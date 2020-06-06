06/05/2020 at 22:34

Freiburg

Schwolow; Kubler (Schmid, 57 ‘), Lienhart, Heintz, Gunter; Sallai (Petersen, 57 ‘), Koch, Hofler (Frantz, 88’), Griffin (Chang-Hoon Kwon, 88 ‘); Holer, Waldschmidt

Borussia M’gladbach

Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi (Traoré, 81 ‘), Bensebaini; Hofmann (Benes, 81 ‘), Neuhaus; Stindl (Raffael, 83 ‘), Hermann (Wendt, 58’), Plea, Thuram

Referee

Schmidt. TA: Waldschmidt (17 ‘), Kubler (26’), Koch (40 ‘), Hofler (85’) / Plea (2A, 68 ‘), Lainer (45’).

Incidents

Field: Schwarzwald-Stadion. Without public.

It was worth the solitary goal of Petersen for Freiburg to get the three points. After a few minutes of trial, it was Freiburg who took the initiative and who had the first opportunity in charge of Gian-Luca Waldschmidt. Borussia was encouraged and found in Alassane Plea its most incisive attacker, testing Schwolow. The French attacker tried again, this time with a shot that came inches from the post. M’gladbach was more direct, who managed to score through Bensebaini, although the referee invalidated the goal for offside. A powerful volley of Kubler he was about to overtake Freiburg and a later shot by Neuhaus touching the crossbar he could also end in goal in a phase of arrivals to one and another area.

After the break, the game was very level and blunt at times, until Freiburg found oil on set pieces when Petersen He finished at pleasure in the small area. The second yellow to Plea it left Borussia inferior. The visiting team moved the bench in search of a reaction that did not come against a Freiburg who knew how to defend very well.