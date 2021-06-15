Summary and goals of France

06/15/2021 at 11:14 PM CEST

Roger Payró

It was crossed out as an anticipated ‘end’ and the game did not disappoint. France took the first round between the last two world champions and it complicates a little the access of Germany to eighth, that will have to recover against Portugal and Hungary. Didier Deschamps’ bet beat Joachim Löw’s in his Eurocup debut. An own goal from Hummels it was worth to decide a remarkable encounter.

France

Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Lucas Hernández; Rabiot (Dembélé, 94 ‘), Kanté, Pogba; Griezmann; Benzema (Tolisso, 89 ‘) and Mbappé.

Germany

Neuer; Ginter (Emre Can, 88 ‘), Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Gündogan, Kroos, Gosens (Volland, 88 ‘); Havertz (Sané, 74 ‘), Müller; and Gnabry (Werner, 74 ‘).

Goal

1-0 M. 20 Hummels (on pp).

Referee

Del Cerro Grande (Spain). TA: Kimmich (7 ‘).

Incidents

Allianz Arena. 15,700 spectators.

He stuck to his script France. He was never interested in the fight for possession, a battle that Germany considered won. After a first quarter of an hour of scoring, the chances’ bleus began to accumulate. Pogba in a corner and Mbappe with a shot that Neuer took they began to incline the field and the third time the ‘Mannschaft’ was no longer fought.

Pogba made a big game changer for the incorporation of Luke to the left and center of the Bayern player Hummels diverted him towards his own goal. You can comfort the central that Mbappe he already had the cannon at his back.

Those of Löw soon retorted by taking back control of the leather. A few inches separated Müller in his attempt to head a lateral center that he could only comb and Kroos, with a free kick to the barrier and another high, he tried it with a set piece. One last attempt at Gündogan on the edge of the holiday he completed the list of attempts by a Germany that refused to give up.

The spaces appeared

There was no other choice for those of Löw than take a step forward and right at the beginning of the second half it almost cost them a dislike. On the first occasion that France was able to hurt the back of the German defense, Rabiot sinned by slowness and little vision of the game. He ended up finishing off the stick but Griezmann, in goal, it was the most viable option.

Again, the French fright had the response of the ‘Mannschaft’. Gnabry volley bit a Gosens center and his shot licked the upper net of Lloris’s goal. The goal, Varane and Kimpembre had to multiply in a minute of German siege in which the ‘roosters’ they showed off their defensive firmness. A Gosens collision with Pavard that knocked out the Bayern side for a few seconds slowed the momentum of Germany.

So much so that the next time he signed Mbappé in the form of both. The PSG man dizzy Kimmich and the defense to adjust a right to the base of the post. A goal that was canceled for offside. There were more and more spaces and there Kylian enjoys like a dwarf. He touched a great goal after removing the stickers from Hummels in a career that the center-back aborted with a book tackle.

France kept closing lines behind, also counting on the always inestimable defensive help from Griezmann. Again an órsai, this much more just, prevented those of Deschamps from sentencing. Pogba threw Mbappé and he gave the goal to Benzema. The one from PSG repeated at the crime scene.

Despite the very long discount applied by Del Cerro Grande, in which Dembélé made an appearance, France preserved without problems a precious victory that gives them the first points in this European Championship.