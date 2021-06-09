Summary and goals of France – Bulgaria (3-0) friendly match.

06/08/2021

On 06/09/2021 at 10:14 AM CEST

France hold your breath. The friendly before Bulgaria, last rehearsal before the French debut in the Eurocup June 15, it had to be a party. However, both the 3-0 final as the good game of ‘les bleus’ were in the background due to the injury of Karim Benzema. The madridista requested the change before the break due to knee pain after an air crash and left the field on his own foot.

FRA

BUL

France

Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Lucas Hernández (Digne, 46 ‘); Kanté (Lemar, 65 ‘); Tolisso (Sissoko, 84 ‘), Pogba; Griezmann (Dembélé, 66 ‘); Benzema (Giroud, 41 ‘) and Mbappé (Ben Yedder, 85’).

Bulgaria

Naumov; Turitsov (Karageren, 71 ‘), Hristov, Antov, Bozhikov; I. Iliev, Chochev (Vitanov, 52 ‘), Kraev (Tsvetanov, 58’), Yankov (Hristov, 70 ‘); A. Iliev (Minchev, 58 ‘) and Despodov (D. Iliev, 58’).

Goals

1-0 M. 29 Griezmann. 2-0 M. 83 Giroud. 3-0 M. 90 Giroud

Referee

Tasos Sidiropoulos (Greece). TA: Despodov (48 ‘).

Incidents

Friendly match played at the Stade de France.

Minutes later, Didier deschamps sent a hopeful message: “[Benzema] He took a good hit to the muscle above his right knee and we didn’t want to take chances. The medical staff takes care of him. “At first, it doesn’t seem like anything serious, but we will have to wait.

The 5,000 people who visited the Stade de France at least they could console themselves with the good feelings that their selection transmits. A solid block that enhances their brilliant talents. What Antoine Griezmann. The Barcelona player, who already scored 3-0 against Wales last Wednesday, scored the 1-0 for the Chilean. Quick and precise execution, a bit of fortune when brushing against a rival.

Didier deschamps traced the eleven of the previous week, with the return of Kanté as the only novelty. The same one with whom he had planned to debut before Germany. Griezmann here he acts as director behind the meringue and Mbappe. And it is liked. Antoine was able to sign the double to pass from the parisian, but saved Naumov. And returned the gift to Mbappe with equal fortune. Benzema, too, had tested the keeper’s reflexes before his misfortune.

The total Gallic dominance was not reflected on the scoreboard until the final stretch. Giroud, substitute for Benzema, signed a double of ‘killer’ in the last gasp. In a Barcelonista key, Dembélé jumped onto the field in 66 ‘for Griezmann Y Lenglet did not play.