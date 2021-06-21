Summary and goals of Finland

06/21/2021 at 11:23 PM CEST

.

Belgium managed to score the full victories in the Eurocup before a heroic Finland, which withstood the siege of the “red devils” for more than an hour. After a first half without many ideas, it had to be the veteran Vermaelen who opened the can from set pieces, causing Hradecky’s own goal. Lukaku put the lace with the same, his third in the tournament.

END

BEL

Finland

Hradecky; Raitala, Toivio, Arajuuri, O’Shaughnessy, Uronen (Alho, 70 ‘); Lod (Forss, 90 ‘), Sparv (Schuller, 59’), Kamara; Pohjanpalo (Kauko, 70 ‘), Pukki (Jensen, 90’).

Belgium

Courtois; Boyata, Denayer, Vermaelen; Trossard (Meunier, 76 ‘), De Bruyne (Vanaken, 90’), Witsel, Chadli; Doku (Batshuayi, 76 ‘), Lukaku (Benteke, 84’), Hazard.

Goals

0-1 M. 74 Hradecky (PP). 0-2 M. 81 Lukaku.

Referee

Felix Brych (Germany). There were no reprimands / sent off.

Incidents

Matchday 3. Gazprom Arena. 18,000 viewers.

The Scandinavians, who were playing their first tournament of nations, dreamed for much of the match to qualify for the second round but were left with honey on their lips. Although they resisted the attacks of the first part. De Bruyne, who started his debut, tried it with short and long passes and forays into the area. Lukaku came to comb a pass to the back of the Manchester City midfielder’s defense. Unlucky.

Lots of possession, but few ideas. Doku broke the monotony in a counterattack with a cut and shot, which the Finnish goalkeeper cleared with one hand. Hazard gave the scare when he received a stomp from a Finnish defender on the edge of the break, but everything seemed to stop there. Of course, it seemed a penalty, although Brych did not notice it. Thus ended the first part.

After the break, the siege of Hradecky followed. Hazard tried twice. In one, he shot wide, and in another, at the goalkeeper’s hands. Courtois’ mitts only touched the ball on a Kamara shot after a good team play. Hradecky then dressed as a hero again by clearing a free shot from the edge of the Madrid star’s small area with one hand. Hazard was looking for his goal and, more importantly, the lost confidence after two years of ordeal.

It had to be a set piece for the “red devils & rdquor; they will tear down the Finnish wall. At the exit of a corner, Vermaelen finished, the ball was spat out of the post, but it bounced off the goalkeeper and went over the goal line. Bad luck for Hradecky. Own goal.

From there, the party lost its sanity. The Finns made him want to, but Lukaku was not for jokes and defined, from the right, the goal that sentenced the victory. Hazard wanted to join the party with a move of his own. He faked several opponents on the edge of the area and shot at the opposite post. Slightly deviated. Good game for the madridista, but without a goal.

Belgium now awaits a rival in the round of 16. Meanwhile, the Finns await the miracle of passing as third parties, although it seems impossible due to their poor three points and the poor goal difference (-2).