Summary and goals of Finland

06/16/2021 at 5:49 PM CEST

Russia managed to put down the Finnish rebellion with many difficulties (0-1) this Wednesday thanks to a great goal from the left-hander Alexei Miranchuk on the brink of rest. The Finns sold their skin dearly and had chances to draw, but it was ultimately the Slavs who took the lead and three vital points for their qualification options for the round of 16.

END

RUS

Finland

Hradecky; Tovio (Jensen, 84 ‘), Arajuuri, O’Shaughnessy; Raitala (Soiri, 75 ‘), Uronen, Lod, Schüller (Kauko, 67’), Kamara; Pohjanpalo and Pukki (Lappalainen, 75 ‘).

Russia

Saphonov; Mario Fernandes (Karaváev, 26 ‘), Dzhikiya, Divéev, Kuzyáev; Bárinov, Ozdóev (Zhemaletdínov, 60 ‘), Zobnin; Miranchuk (Mukhin, 85 ‘), Golovín and Dzyuba (Sóbolev, 85’).

Referee

Danny Makkelie (Netherlands). TA: Kamara (22 ‘), D. O’Shaughnessy (90’) / Barinov (27 ‘), Ozdoev (34’), Dzikhiya (87 ‘)

Stadium

Saint Petersburg Stadium. 24,000 viewers.

The Russians thus recovered from the tough defeat of the first day against Belgium (3-0), while the Finns can still dream of reaching the crosses in their first European Championship.

Finland only made one change from the team that defeated Denmark. Schüller replaced Sparv in the center of the field. While, Cherchesov ‘punished’ the goalkeeper Shunin and to the central Semenov for his bad game against Belgium. The young man Saphonov debuted under the sticks. In addition, he granted ownership to left-handed Alexéi Miranchuk (Atalanta).

The Finns put fear in the body of the local fans with a goal as soon as the game started through Pohjanpalo, the author of the historic target in the Copenhagen Parken but the referee annulled the goal for a tight offside.

From there the Russian siege began. Ozdoev he had the first goal in his boots after a good collective move, but his free shot inside the area went well over the crossbar. Shortly after, back to pass Miranchuk, the giant Dzyuba He fired at the post, but was in an illegal position.

But the “real owls & rdquor; they did not surrender and they also sought the back of the advancing Russian rearguard. Pukki Y Pohjanpalo they forced Saphonov to leave the goal more than once. What’s more, Kamara it was a dagger to the left.

Mario Fernandes, who had struck several times for his band and is a key man in the Russian team’s scheme, had to be replaced after falling backwards in a header and transferred to a health center.

Pukki, the great Finnish threat, had the best chance of his team within half an hour. After a magnificent combination, the ball reached the edge of the large area, but he shot badly. In the Russian squad, all actions were looking for Dzyuba, but the forward of the Zenit was very watched by the visiting towers.

Only an individual move could bring down the Finnish wall. On the brink of rest Miranchuk he received the ball at the edge of the area, made a wall with Dzyuba and, after cutting off a defender, subtly placed the ball out of reach of the goalkeeper. A goal that would end up being decisive (min.47 +)

The Finns went all out in the second half, which started with an unbeatable opportunity from Pukki. Long pass to the Norwich striker after robbery in midfield, but when he was about to shoot Saphonov, Divéev It got in the way enough for his shot to go high.

Golovin he responded with a shot from outside the box that licked the right post. Then Pukki put to the test Saphonov.

The game had pace, but it was the Finns who now had the initiative. In the counterattack the Russians did damage. Zhemaletdinov Y Kuzyaev They could sentence, but on one occasion the bad aim and on another the Hradecky they prevented it.

As the minutes passed, the Russians slept the game and the Finns seemed to have run out of ideas in attack with the substitution of Pukki. Only set pieces disturbed Saphonov.