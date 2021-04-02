Summary and goals of Espanyol-Fuenlabrada (4-0) match of matchday 33

04/01/2021

On at 19:08 CEST

Jonathan Moreno

At the rhythm of a thrashing, Espanyol grabs cruising speed in the decisive stretch of the season. A pleasant encounter for the Blue and Whites against a meek Fuenlabrada, who paid a double penalty for some reckless hands from Nteka on the goal line. From that moment on, the duel had no history. The parakeet table was unleashed and, at times, offered football of another category.

ESP

IT WAS

Spanish

Diego López; Óscar Gil, Calero, Cabrera (Mérida, 46 ‘), Dídac; Embarba (Vadillo, 57 ‘), David López (Lozano, 67’), Darder, Nico Melamed (Vargas, 73 ‘); Dimata (Wu Lei, 57 ‘), From Tomás.

Fuenlabrada

Rosic; Iribas (Sotillos, 54 ‘), Pulido, Diéguez, Glauder; Ciss (Valentin, 77 ‘), Fuentes; Pinchi (Espinosa, 27 ‘), Nteka, Mula (Salvador, 46’); Borja Garcés (Damián, 77 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.18 From Tomás (pti.). 2-0 M.29 Embarba. 3-0 M.41 Polished (pp). 4-0 M.65 From Tomás.

Referee

Galech Apezteguia (Navarrese). TA: Cabrera, Mérida / Iribas, Garcés, Pol Valentín, Salvador. TR: Nteka (17 ‘)

Countryside

RCDE Stadium. Behind closed doors.

Accumulating arrivals and displaying repertoire of offensive resources. The blue and white soon cornered a Fuenlabrada encouraged by the triumphs against Leganés and Mallorca. Dídac and Óscar Gil were flying on the wing, Darder and Embarba threatened with distant shots, while Dimata and De Tomás had a good understanding at the forefront. A launch from Madrid, deflected by the Belgian’s back, was spat out by the strain of the post in which it was the parakeet warning. The goals were to fall.

Galech Apezteguia did not see it at stake, but the parakeet protests suggested that something had happened. De Tomás headed a service from the corner and Nteka, reflexively, took his arm out for a walk to prevent the goal. The VAR certified it. Penalty and red. De Tomás executed perfectly, even though Rosic read his mind.

The game was played in the defensive plot of Fuenlabrada, unbalanced in inferiority. Embarba, mocking the offside, defined with precision in a heads-up after assistance from David López. The 3-0 was fortunate after a great individual action by Darder. The Spaniard got like Pedro through his house in the Madrid area and his pass of death was diverted by Pulido in friendly fire against his goalkeeper.

Hypotensive

With everything decided, the encounter lowered his blood pressure. Espanyol had it all done and Moreno dedicated himself to oxygenate his disciples for minutes. De Tomás finished the job and signed his double after an outing for grapes from Rosic. Placid afternoon on the banks of the Llobregat.