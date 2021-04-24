Summary and goals of Elche

04/24/2021

Elche achieved three very valuable points in their fight for permanence after beating Levante by the minimum at Martínez Valero thanks to a goal from the Argentine striker Lucas Boyé after half an hour of play, taking advantage of an error from the rear of the Levantine team that adds its third consecutive defeat.

Gazzaniga; Palacios, Calvo, González, Mojica; Tete Morente (Josan, 70 ‘), Guti, Marcone, Fidel (Sánchez, 90’); Boyé (Cifu, 90 ‘), Piatti (Mfulu, 83’).

Fernandez; Coke (Melero, 57 ‘), Postigo, Vezo, Clerc; De Frutos (Duarte, 79 ‘), Pier (Son, 56’), Malsa, Bardhi; Morales (Gómez, 56 ‘), Martí (León, 79’).

Referee

Medié Jiménez (Catalan). TA: Mojica (34 ‘), Fidel (77’), Gazzaniga (79 ‘) / Postigo (59’), Malsa (65 ‘), Martí (74’), Bardhi (90 ‘).

Incidents

Day 32. Martínez Valero. Door closed.

Both teams staged a very lively regional duel in which after a first half without great chances, the resumption of the match was thrilling with a clear chance for Levante that Roger did not finish after a pass from Morales and a goal disallowed for offside to the attacker from Elche Pablo Piatti.

Morente crashed a ball into the post in the 66th minute and in the face of unused opportunities, the ghost of what happened last day against Valladolid planned in the head of the people from Elche, when a goal in the last minutes deprived him of victory.

However, this time Elche knew how to defend its income against a Levante that ended with one less in the last minutes after an injury to Dani Gómez when Paco López had already made all the available changes