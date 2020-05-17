Good return to the M’Gladbach competition that had no mercy against an Eintracht that only reacted in the final part of the duel, and that could leave with a wider win. End with a 1-3 that puts the Frankfurters on the tightrope.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Trapp; Touré, Abraham (Hasebe, 74 ‘), Hinteregger, N’Dicka (Kohr, 83’); Kamada, Sow (Silva, 46 ‘), Ilsanker (Chandler, 74’), Rode, Kostic; Dost

Borussia Monchengladbach

Sommer, Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini (Wendt, 78 ‘); Stronel, Neuhaus (Benes, 90 ‘); Thuram (Hermann, 66 ‘) Hofmann, Plea (Jantschke, 90’), Embolo (Stindl, 78 ‘)

Goals

0-1 M.1 Pléa. 0-2 M. 7 Thuram. 3-0 M. 73 Bensebaini, from a penalty. 1-3 M. 81 André Silva.

Referee

Felix Zwayer. TA: Kostic (24 ‘), N’Dicka (36’), Silva, (59 ‘), Kohr, (89’) / Elvedi (9 ‘)

The last match of the first day of the Bundesliga after the coronavirus stoppage started in the best possible way for the visitors. First arrival and first goal. It didn’t take forty seconds for Monchengladbach to get ahead. Quick counter to Plea who found the wall with Hofmann to shoot on goal. Fantastic definition on the right leg, crossed, out of reach Trapp. The only celebration, that of the substitutes sitting on a curious bench with their occupants separated by three empty seats to respect the safety distance.

The early goal gave the reins of the game to the visitors who imposed their rhythm on the green. Thus, the second was not long in coming. Cross to the small area of ​​Bensebaini for Thuram who finished off at the bottom of the net with pleasure. Curious celebration, hugs prohibited, kisses are good and it is that emotions are difficult to suppress. Thuram planted a fleeting kiss to one of his companions in celebration. It remains to be seen what the Bundesliga thinks …

The clearest Eintracht had came from a set-piece move by Kostic that was able to clear, not without problems, the visiting goal. But, after that brilliant start, and with an important advantage on the scoreboard, the colts settled into the game and managed their superiority. Lack was made because little by little the months of inactivity were taking its toll and the level on the field of play dropped minute by minute.

In the resumption, the set of Hutter, always under the watchful eye of the blue shirts. Monchengldbach played to maintain the result and did not risk more. A clear occasion, again from Plea’s boots, was one of the few remarkable actions of those first minutes of the second half. The other, a clear penalty that Bensebaini transformed to finish the clash.

But whoever follows it gets it and André Silva did the honor for his own, although it was of little use. Then, Ginter He saved a last attempt by Hofmann with beaten Trapp under the sticks and so the meeting ended.

With this, Eintracht adds its fourth consecutive victory in the Bundesliga and complicates its options, flirting with the bottom of the table.

