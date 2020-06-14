Bayern already looked champion … But he must wait one more day. Haaland came to the rescue of Dortmund again for another week to delay the Bavarian alirón as much as possible, who if nothing strange happens will be champion next week. Favre’s picture went from more to less and was almost signing the tie. Until the Norwegian, who lost goals in his pockets, turned his head in a center of Akanji and scored 0-1 on the horn. It came out of a shock and that did, revolutionize the scoreboard and leave the party in Bavaria in ‘stand by’.

Fortuna Düsseldorf

Kastenmeier; Ayhan, Hoffman, Giesselmann; Zimmermann, Stoger, Sobottka (Morales, 81 ‘), Suttner (Skrzybski, 76’); Berisha, Karaman (Hennings, 81 ‘) and Thommy (Zimmer, 83’).

Borussia Dortmund

Bürki; Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji; Achraf, Emre Can, Witsel (Haaland, 61 ‘), Guerreiro; Sancho, Brandt and Hazard (Reyna, 74 ‘).

Referee

Sascha Stegemann. T.A .: Giesselmann (80 ‘) / Hazard (58’), Akanji (70 ‘), Hakimi (85’).

Favre bet again on the crazy little ones upstairs. All movement, all anarchy, all dribbling … But little or no goal. Dortmund had a monopoly on the ball in the first half against a harmless opponent who was already worth the draw. A lot of touch in the ‘borussers’ ranks but it took a world to break lines.

With wear and tear, as always, Favre’s tried to put the ball into rhythm and it was only when those at the top played one or two touches when danger was created. In fact, this team flies when it can play fast. The first time it was like that. Hazard rode taking advantage of the rejection of a corner in favor of Düsseldorf, he gave it to Sancho so that the English left all the space free to Achraf, who failed incomprehensibly before Kastenmeier. It was the clearest occasion for Dortmund in the first half and throughout the match. Then came some lame auction from Brandt.

On the restart, Düsseldorf held on to the cons and almost did well. Favre’s team maintained possession but the opportunities, once again, were conspicuous by their absence, with the exception of the goal that was canceled by Guerreiro by more than controversial hands. To this they added a drop of alarming intensity. The result? Fortuna Düsseldorf, a team that struggles not to descend, was close to winning.

Rosler clung to Skrzybski, who sent two shots to the wood like the one who doesn’t want the thing. Meanwhile, Dortmund waited for his. And it came in 95 ‘. Akanji’s center and Haaland’s powerful shot. One more day at the office.