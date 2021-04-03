Summary and goals of Dortmund

04/03/2021

On at 18:16 CEST

Jesus Burgos

The set of Adi Hütter was imposed on Borussia Dortmund (1-2) in a direct duel for the presence of both teams in Europe next season. With the locals behind the nicknamed ‘Eagles’, four points away, the game was presumed an interesting and exciting one. A fight for a not cheap European place. And so the Eintracht Frankfurt, who went ahead, knew how to accept the blow of the tie, before the break, and left his rival without reaction options with a goal ‘in extremis’. A Erling haaland who barely appeared, his presence in the next Champions League will be complicated, as long as he stays at Signal Iduna Park.

BOR

EIN

Borussia Dortmund

Marwin Hitz, Emre Can, Akanji, Hummels, Nico Schulz (Reinier, 80 ‘), Thomas Delaney, Thorgan Hazard (Knauff, 63’), Bellingham (Dahoud, 56 ‘), Raphaël Guerreiro, Marco Reus (G. Reyna, 80 ‘) and Erling Haaland.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Kevin Trapp, Tuta, Stefan Ilsanker, Evan N’Dicka, Erik Durm (Chandler, 74 ‘), Djibril Sow, Sebastian Rode (Barkok, 88’), Filip Kostic, Amin Younes (Kamada, 46 ‘), André Silva (Zuber , 89 ‘) and Luka Jovic.

Goals:

0-1 (11 ‘): Nico Schulz. 1-1 (44 ‘): Mats Hummels. 1-2 (87 ‘): André Silva.

Referee:

Manuel Gräfe. He admonished Filip Kostic, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Rode

And that the start of the game showed the whole of Edin terzic with more intentions to get the three points. The entire game was starred by local players and it did not take long for them to reach the goal defended by Kevin Trapp, with an auction of Raphael guerreiro that he went away. However, the visitors did the same. Amin younes he responded, from outside the area, with a right shot. After that, the first obstacle would come for Borussia Dortmund. Nico Schulz He introduced the ball into his own goal and opened the scoring in favor of the Eintracht. From there, those of Hütter they felt more comfortable and had more opportunities. It also began to appear Erling haaland with his first shots, the first deflected and the second at the hands of Trapp.

The game was blocked, stopped by the constant fouls and interruptions that one and the other committed, and that prevented the football from flowing. When it seemed that all this left us a minimal advantage for the visitors at half-time, a corner taken by Emre can was topped by Mats Hummels to put the tables on the scoreboard and face the seconds and forty-five minutes in another way.

The second half followed the same trend. Many interruptions. The set pieces stood out above the collective combinations and on several occasions the players fell, again and again, offside. TO Stefan Ilsanker They annulled him a bit for that very reason. And after several card changes and some tactical variation, the game remained the same. The tie looked like it was going to be established on the scoreboard as the final result. Nothing is further from reality. With four minutes remaining in regulation time, Filip Kostic got rid of two rivals and, from the left side, put a big ball to the far post, where André Silva He prevailed in the jump and finished with his head to get ahead on the scoreboard in the last moment of the game, thus leaving almost no options for reaction to those of Terzic.