Summary and goals of Dinamo Zagreb

04/08/2021

On at 23:36 CEST

With confidence through the roof, Villarreal clinched a key win in Zagreb against Dinamo 0-1 thanks to the lonely so much of Gerard Moreno, thus prolonging the positive streak of the team ‘groguet’ –five wins in a row in all competitions– and that of the scorer, who scored his seventh goal in the last four games under Unai Emery.

DIN

VILE

Dinamo Zagreb

Livakovic; Ristovski, Lauritsen, Theophile-Catherine, Gvardiol (Leovac, 72 ‘); Ademi, Jakic (Kastrati, 61 ‘); Ivanusec, Majer (Franjic, 82 ‘), Orsic (Tolic, 82’); Atiemwen (Petkovic, 61 ‘).

Villarreal

Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros (Peña, 86 ‘); Chukweze (Moi Gómez, 69 ‘), Bacca (Alcácer, 46’), Moreno.

Referee

Daniel Siebert (German). TA: G. Moreno (76 ‘).

Incidents

Quarterfinals (first leg). Stadion Maksimir. Door closed.

The Croats approached the quarterfinals with the “danger” label after leaving Mourinho’s Tottenham on the road. And before half an hour he put fear in the body of the ‘Submarino’, who saw Rulli’s goal fall before Orsic’s goal. However, the VAR determined its forward position and, therefore, that zero continued to prevail in the light.

And he who does not do them, sees them done. Therefore, on the edge of rest, Gerard Moreno insisted on a heeled ball to try to send it to the area. It bounced off Teophile-Catherine’s hand and Siebert did not hesitate: penalty. Gerard himself went to transform it by goal and, with the advantage, they marched to the changing rooms.

Tried modifying the Dynamo with some changes for the plugin, but Emery’s men controlled the duel and took Villarreal a key result to set foot in the semis, where Slavia Prague or Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will wait.