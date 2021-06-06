Summary and goals of Denmark

06/06/2021 at 8:19 PM CEST

The Denmark team, still without great fanfare, proved to have the dynamite ready for the start of the Eurocup with a clear victory against Bosnia Herzegovina on track by Barça forward Martin Braithwaite.

DIN

BOS

Denmark

Schmeichel; Stryger Larsen, Kjaer (Andersen, 46 ‘), Christensen, Boilesen; Eriksen (Delaney, 59 ‘), Wass (Cornelius, 74’), Jensen; Skov (Maehle, 70 ‘), Dolberg (Wind, 46’), Braithwaite (Poulsen, 46 ‘).

Bosnia

Vasilj (Piric, 78 ‘); Ahmedhodzic, Hadzikadunic, Sanicanin; Gazibegovic, Hadziahmetovic, Danilovic (Besirovic, 61 ‘), Dokanovic (Nukic, 78’), Civic (Cipetic, 61 ‘); Demirovic (Ziljkic, 78 ‘), Nalic (Prevlajk, 53’).

Goals

1-0 M. 18 Braithwaite. 2-0 M. 74 Cornelius.

Referee

Petri Viljanen (Finland). TA: Braithwaite (32 ‘), Cornelius (89’) / Demirovic (64 ‘), Prevljak (70’), Ziljkic (88 ‘), Nukic (90’).

Incidents

Friendly. Brøndby Stadion. 10,000 viewers.

Kasper Hjulmand’s set, which will debut in the continental tournament next Saturday against Finland at the Parken in Copenhagen, closes the chapter of preparatory matches with optimism, with a 1-1 draw against Germany in Innsbruck (Austria) and this victory against a Bosnian team that has not yet found its way.

The Danish painting, who returned to play before the public at home 565 days later, fulfilled the plan envisaged by his coach. He handled the game with solvency and although he lacked some depth, he had the right to stay with the victory.

In his 50th game with the national team, Braithwaite, who repeated ownership in the attack, this time together with Skov and Dolberg, a day after his 30th birthday, showed his nose by solving an action in the Bosnian area after a corner kick from Eriksen, when 18 minutes were up, and In the second period, Andreas Cornelius, who had just replaced the Valencian player Daniel Wass, clinched the victory.

The team led by the Bulgarian Ivaylo Petev hardly disturbed Kasper Schmeichel’s goal -Just one action in the first period that Stryger Larsen saved on the line- and accumulated his fourth game in a row without scoring.

It was a slightly harmful rival for Denmark, which has been planted in the Eurocup without losing any game in the previous phase and that he hopes to assert the Parken factor in Group B against Finland, Belgium and Russia.