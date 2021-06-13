Summary and goals of Denmark – Finland (0-1) match of matchday 1.

06/12/2021

The 0-1 with which the match between Denmark Y Finland borders on irrelevance. The best news, the most important, comes from Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet, located less than a kilometer from the Parken Stadion. Christian Erisken, awake and stable, recovers in hospital after being struck down on the pitch and requiring urgent medical assistance ‘in situ’. The match, suspended for an hour and a half, was resumed at the request of the players of both teams, according to UEFA.

Denmark

Schmeichel; Wass (Stryger Larsen, 76 ‘), Kjaer (Vestergaard, 63’), Christensen, Maehle; Eriksen (Jensen, 43 ‘), Hojbjerg, Delaney (Cornelius, 76’); Poulsen, Wind (Skov Olsen, 63 ‘) and Braithwaite.

Finland

Hradecky; Toivio, Arajuuri, O’Shaugnessy; Raitala, Lod, Sparv (Schuller, 77 ‘), Kamara, Uronen; Pahjanpalo (Forss, 84 ‘) and Pukki (Kauko, 77’).

Referee

Anthony Taylor (England). TA: Lod (4 ‘), Sparv (51’).

Incidents

Match played at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen in front of 25,000 spectators corresponding to matchday 1 of the group stage of the Eurocup.

Everything happened after 43 minutes of the game. Eriksen he approached to receive a throw-in and, for no apparent reason, collapsed on the grass, losing consciousness. The seriousness of the situation was immediately apparent. Not only because of the absolutely unnatural fall, to weight, but because the player was lying on the pitch without responding to any stimulus. Quickly, the Danish team’s doctors jumped onto the pitch to treat him urgently and give him a heart massage that lasted more than ten endless minutes.

Faced with the reprehensible television production, which initially broadcast short shots of the player’s unconscious face and the resuscitation exercises, the players of Denmark they formed a screen around Eriksen to preserve your privacy. The faces of all of them, which could barely contain the tears as their partner fought to save his life, said it all. The formation was maintained to accompany the departure of his partner from the field of play on a stretcher, just before being transferred by ambulance to the hospital.

The UEFA then announced the momentary suspension of the party. During long minutes of tense waiting, the fans stayed inside the stadium. Soon came the official confirmation that Eriksen he had been hospitalized and his condition was stable. Little by little, the drip of official news about the player’s improvement invaded the stadium. Your agent, Martin Schoots, reported from the hospital that the midfielder could now speak.

Spontaneously, the chants in honor of the player were then followed by the two fans. The Finn shouted “Christian” and the Danish answered “Eriksen“. A beautiful image of twinning, a way of celebrating after having avoided tragedy ‘in extremis’. Finally, the UEFA announced that the match would resume at the exact moment in which it had been suspended at the express request of the players of both teams. On their return to the pitch, the players from Finland they applauded the entrance of their rivals. Another beautiful gesture.

Finnish effectiveness

In strictly football terms, Finland He took advantage of his only shot in the whole game to achieve a historic victory, which will unfortunately be clouded by everything that happened. In a side center, Pohjanpalo skillfully unchecked himself from his peer and landed a powerful header that Schmeichel, not very successful, he played without rejecting it. Could tie Denmark from eleven meters, but Hradecky saved the penalty taken by Hojbjerg.

Despite the result, the team led by Kasper hjulmand it was clearly superior throughout the match. Especially in the first time until the fading of Eriksen. He attacked with dynamism and speed on all sides, encountering a large Hradecky. In the second half, for obvious reasons, his performances were much less precise and despite his insistence the tie did not come. The barcelonista Braithwaite he played the game in full.