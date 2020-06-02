06/01/2020 at 22:37

CEST

Horn, Schmitz (Meré, 75 ‘), Czichos, Leistner, Katterbach; Skhiri, Héctor; Kainz, Rexhbecaj (Thielmann, 59 ‘), Jakobs (Terodde, 75’); Córdoba (Modeste, 24 ‘)

RB Leipzig

Gulacsi; Mukiele, Upamecano, Klostermann; Nkunku, Sabitzer, Laimer (Adams, 59 ‘), Angeliño; Olmo (Forsberg, 85 ‘), Werner; Schick (Haidara, 68 ‘)

Goals

1-0. M.7 Córdoba. 1-1 M.20 Schick. 1-2 M.39. Nkunku. 1-3 M.50 Werner. 2-3 M.55 Modeste. 2-4 M.57 Elm.

Referee

Dingert (Germany). AT: Leistner (30 ‘). Drexler (62’). Forsberg (89 ‘).

Incidents

Field: RheinEnergieStadion. Behind closed doors.

The RB Leipzig won with credit to the Cologne and follows in the wake of Dortmund and Bayern to dispute the title until the end. RB Leipzig won to regain the close third place and follow in the wake of Dortmund and Bayern to fight for the title although the Münich players are nine points behind in a match in which Dani Olmo premiered in the Bundesliga.

The game started with a very high pace and with Timo Werner starring in the first goal opportunity although he could not beat Horn, who guessed the intention to avoid the goal. However, the Colony pressed, which warned by means of Rexhbecaj with a shot that after the initial rejection of Gulacsi crashed on the pole. The rebound came to Córdoba who with the left sent the ball to the net.

The goal surprised eleven of Nagelsman and made him react. Leipzig went up to find the tie and found it shortly after after a precise cross from Angeliño’s left and a perfect turn of the head Schick to make useless the stretch of Horn. That was not the only bad news for Colonia, who lost their scorer Cordova due to injury, replaced by Southeast.

Leipzig was looking for Schick, powerful in the air game, while the team of Gisdol he had lowered his revolutions and was at the mercy of a Leipzig that had the ball and ideas. In addition, the Colonia was imprecise and in a clamorous error in the departure of the ball from his area, Nunku he was alone in front of Horn and beat him with a subtle touch to put his team ahead.

The game was resumed without improvement seen by the Cologne. It was not allowed by Leipzig, who scored the third after five minutes after a goal kick by Gulacsi that left completely alone Werner to go ahead and beat Horn In his departure, a resounding error by the local defense that put the predator of Leipzig on a layup.

But when it seemed that Colonia was touched and sunk, he got into the game with a quick goal from Southeast, this time after an error of the defending Leipzig, without detracting from the control and formidable striker shot. The joy for Colonia would last two minutes, the time in which Olmo again stretched the scoreboard with a shot from outside the area.

This goal did damage to Colonia and Schick and Werner they were very close to making two new goals. They were not the only ones because the game became a monologue for RB Leizpig, except for a play in which the VAR did not award a penalty to Colonia after the referee pointedly determined it. Leipzig kept looking for the goal, which had it close in the boots of Elm and of Werner. The Colonia, who risked in the last minutes and had a great opportunity to score through Southeast, which would be the last of the match.

