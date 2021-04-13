Summary and goals of Chelsea

04/13/2021

On at 23:16 CEST

Alba Lopez

Tuchel warned in the preview. “The moment to win the Champions is now”. And his Chelsea has got down to business. Against Porto, in the return leg at the Pizjuán and after the 0-2 in the first leg, did the minimum to stand in the semifinals of the Champions. But the reality is that it is already there. His rival in the penultimate round of the tournament will be the Real Madrid or Liverpool, that this Wednesday they play their ticket at Anfield, where the whites start with an advantage after the 3-1 achieved in Valdebebas.

CHE

OPO

Chelsea

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; James, Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell; Mount (Ziyech, 86 ‘), Havertz (Giroud, 92’), Pulisic.

Port

Marchesín; Manafá (Nanu, 75 ‘), Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu; Sérgio Oliveira (Vieira, 84 ‘), Uribe, Otávio, Grujic (Taremi, 63’); Corona (Luis Díaz, 75 ‘), Marega (Evanilson, 75’).

Referee

Clément Turpin (France). TA: Sérgio Oliveira (46 ‘), Corona (74’), Pepe (82 ‘) and Luis Díaz (88’) and Taremi (94 ‘).

Incidents

Sánchez Pizjuán. Behind closed doors.

The last minute low of Kovacic forced Tuchel to recompose his center of the field giving entrance to Kanté. What a luxury to have that type of variant within a template. The other two novelties in the eleven regarding the victory against Crystal Palace in the Premier were Thiago Silva and James. Above, the German repeated with the trident formed by Mount, Havertz and Pulisic. The technician begins to get the taste of playing without a pure ‘nine’ and gives the feeling that the idea can definitely come together in view of what is to come.

It was Corona, however, the real protagonist of the first part. El Tecatito is a real snake and was about to bite Chelsea a couple of times. First, after a toddler mistake by Mendy. And then in a beautiful personal action in which he beat Chilwell’s back with his body but ended up shooting at the top.

DEAD CALM

In the ‘blues’, a lot of parsimony. Maybe too much. Something logical, however, considering that it was Porto who had to overcome the 0-2 in the first leg. Even so, the English team was about to close the tie forever in a couple of effervescent counterattacks that wasted Mount at the moment of truth. By then Kanté He was already in a great plan, as happened in the second round against Atleti. There is no midfielder in the world who covers as much field as him. In addition, it gives the feeling that it is always fresh as a lettuce. A total madness.

After the break, Porto doubled the bet by advancing its defense, led by the incombustible Pepe, to the center of the field. Of lost to the river, Sérgio Conceiçao must have thought. But the spaces left behind by the ‘dragons’ were mana for Chelsea, which nevertheless punctured the bone every time it approached the goal of Marchesin. The last goal of Taremi de scissors in the last play of the match, one of the goals of this Champions League, remained a mere anecdote. They are very serious about the ‘blues’ this time. In the distance, Real Madrid or Liverpool. Big words.