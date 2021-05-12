Summary and goals of Celta

05/12/2021 at 10:02 PM CEST

A goal from Nolito in the first half and the stops Ivan Villar in the second they keep the Celta Vigo in the fight for European places, after defeating a Getafe that he will have to continue to suffer to ensure his permanence in The league.

CEL

GET

Celtic

Iván Villar; Kevin, Aidoo, Carlos Domínguez, Aaron Martín; Beltran; Brais Méndez (Holsgrove, 69 ‘), Denis Suárez, Nolito (Solari, 69’); Iago Aspas and Santi Mina (Hugo Mallo, 82 ‘).

Getafe

David Soria; Iglesias (Mata, 60 ‘), Djené, Chema, Olivera; Damián, Maksimovic, Aleñà, Cucurella; Enes Ünal (Kubo, 60 ‘) and Ángel.

Referee

Melero López (Andalusian). TA: Denis Suárez (90 + 1 ‘) / Damián (67’), Chema (90 + 1 ‘) and Olivera (90 + 30’).

Incidents

Game played behind closed doors in Balaídos corresponding to matchday 36 of the Santander League.

The Madrid team was superior, but again their lack of success condemned them. The celestial punch was what made the difference, because those of Coudet marked in their only clear approach to the crash, exceeding the equator of the first half, after a large triangulation between Blades, Brais Y Denis that ended Nolito at the far post.

After that goal, the Celtic he made a remarkable defensive exercise to preserve his victory, the fourth in a row. Even so, the Getafe he had chances to equalize the duel. He was deprived by a spectacular Ivan Villar, decisive before Angel before the break and at the start of the second act.

The last half hour was a blue monologue. The Getafe flipped over, and Chema tested in minute 76 a Villar with a powerful shot to which the Galician goalkeeper responded with another fabulous stretch. The Madrid team continued to insist, but did not obtain an award that it deserved.