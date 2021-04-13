Summary and goals of Celta-Sevilla (3-4) match of matchday 30

04/12/2021

On at 23:22 CEST

Jonathan Moreno

Six points from Atlético de Madrid. Got into the fight for the title. Sevilla conquered Balaídos and is not ruled out for the championship. Encounter to frame, with alternatives, goals and emotion in abundance.

CEL

SEV

Celtic

Villar; Mallo, Aidoo, Fontán, Aarón Martín; Wall; Denis Suárez, Brais, Nolito (Baeza, 86 ‘); Iago Aspas, Santi Mina (Ferreyra, 27 ‘) (Beltrán, 83’).

Seville

Bond; Navas (Munir, 86 ‘), Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña; Fernando, Jordán (Óliver, 63 ‘); Rakitic (Gudelj, 86 ‘), Suso (Papu Gómez, 67’), Ocampos; En-Nesyri (De Jong, 63 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.8 Koundé. 1-1 M.20 Blades (pti.). 2-1 M.24 Blades. 2-2 M.35 Fernando. 3-2 M.43 Brais. 3-3 M.60 Rakitic. 3-4 M.76 Papu Gómez.

Referee

Hernández Hernández (Canary). TA: Aspas (10 ‘), Mallo (50’), Brais (74 ‘) / Koundé (19’), Diego Carlos (57 ‘).

Countryside

Balaídos. Behind closed doors.

Celta and Seville, classic with 90s reminiscences. From frustrated descents to Second B. From League of twenty-two. Two soccer teams written in capital letters, which they gave the neutral fan one of the biggest shows of our championship so far.

It does not give this space to capture what was experienced in Balaídos. An absolute give and take in which the Olives were victorious in the first half thanks to the talent of A Madroa. Because neither Koundé’s 0-1 at the exit of a corner nor Fernando’s lucky 2-2, after bouncing off Aidoo, dwarfed the sky blue.

Iago Aspas, with a Eurocopa face, drew a penalty, his pulse did not accelerate against Bono in the 2-1 and he let a deep pass from Denis pass so that Brais, after initiating the action in a stubbornness with Rakitic, showed off against the Moroccan goalkeeper in the 3-2. Vaseline for framing. Iago, Denis and Brais put the retranca in the freezing Vigo night.

There was no time to even sigh. The pulse continued in a second vertigo beat. Galicians and Andalusians fought every inch of grass. Rakitic recycled an unclear center from En-Nesyri and pushed the 3-3 unopposed. The party had not written its final script. Not much less. Sevilla wanted more, while Celta did not deviate from their ‘chachista’ habit of stroking the ball. And in that eagerness to come out controlling from behind, Aidoo made a huge mistake against the talented Papu Gómez. The Argentine disarmed his left foot to sentence Balaídos and put Julen Lopetegui’s men in the ointment for the title.