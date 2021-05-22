Summary and goals of Celta

05/22/2021

On at 22:13 CEST

Alex Carazo

Apotheosis end of the season for him Real Betis. After a 2021 in which they have been one of the teams in Europe that has lost the fewest games, the Verdiblanco team certified his ticket to the Europa League through the big door with triumph2-3) before him Celtic in Balaídos. Pellegrini He had a plan at the beginning of the campaign, when the team was drifting, he continued with it until death and time ended up proving him right. Great work of ‘The Engineer’.

CEL

BET

Celtic

Villar; Vázquez (Veiga, 86 ‘), Domínguez, Araujo, Martín; Beltrán (Baeza, 82 ‘); Brais, Denis, Nolito (Solari, 58 ‘); Aspas, Mina.

Real Betis

Bravo; Emerson, Bartra, Ruiz, Miranda (Moreno, 46 ​​’); Guido, Guardado (Carvalho, 66 ‘); Rodri (Lainez, 57 ‘), Fekir, Ruibal (Tello, 46’); Iglesias (Loren, 82 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.32 Blades. 2-0 Brais M.49. 2-1 M.53 Churches. 2-2 M.69 Fekir. 2-3 M.73 Ruiz.

Referee

Gil Manzano. TA: Denis (26 ‘), Domínguez (40’), Nolito (45 ‘), Aspas (67’), Solari (92 ‘), Brais (96’) / Ruiz (18 ‘), Guardado (48’), Tello (75 ‘, 77’), Moreno (78 ‘). TR: Coudet (70 ‘).

Incidents

Balaídos (1,700 fans).

The Celtic nothing was played on the last day, but he jumped to the grass of Bullets with the intention of finishing the season in style with six consecutive wins. The return of the public from Vigo to the stands encouraged a team that entered the game better and went ahead through an innocent penalty of Bartra about Mina that turned Aspas.

Without reaction, the Betis I saw how the momentary triumph of Villarreal against Madrid condemned him to conform to the Conference league. Even more so when leaving the locker room after the break Brais mendez generated a perfect parabola to the long pole of Claudio Bravo. Impossible for the Chilean.

But if something has managed to print Pellegrini to this Betis is character. The Verdiblancos did not lower their arms, Iglesias cut distances from the penalty spot, and then the wonder of Fekir. The French has plenty of quality as well as lacking regularity. But its sparkles have served to give very important points to the Betis. The ex of the Lyon launched a free kick in the frontal that jumped the barrier and fell with surgical precision to enter fully into the squad of Villar.

From there, with the overgrown visitors and the Celtic no reaction, the third was a matter of minutes. And he ended up arriving in a corner kick, which has given so many goals to the Betis this season. Victor ruiz he pushed the ball into the net from the small area after a comb at the near post. Complete comeback.

But those of Heliopolis do not know how to win without suffering. Right after the goal of Ruiz, second yellow to Tello. The Betis endured as best he could the last fifteen minutes and sealed a triumph that throws him back to the Europa League two seasons later.