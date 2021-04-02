Summary and goals of CE Sabadell

03/20/2021

On at 19:07 CET

Joan Blanch

Great first part of the harlequinado set before a Sporting de Gijón who reacted in the second and who could win after the draw of Djuka. In the end, distribution of points that does not satisfy either of the two teams, who left the Creu Alta disappointed by this final result.

SAT

SPO

SAT

JM Abad; O. Rubio, J. Fernández, Grego Sierra (J. Sánchez, 62 ‘); Heber Pena (Víctor García, 72 ‘), A. Cuevas, I. Undabarrena, X. Rodríguez, J. Ozkoidi (P. Cornud, 72’); Stoichkov (Gorka Guruzeta, 80 ‘), A. Rey (Edgar Hernández, 62’)

SPO

D. Mariño; S. García (P. Carracso, 42 ‘), M. Valiente (B. López, 79’), Babin, B. Milovanov; Manu García, J. Fuego, Pedro Díaz (Aitor García, 78 ‘), Nacho Méndez; U. Durdevic, Víctor Campuzano (G. Campos, 79 ‘)

Goals

Stoichkov (p., 23 ‘); U. Durdevic (54 ‘)

Referee

Javier Iglesias Villanueva

Incidents

Yellow cards: Grego Sierra (25 ‘), J. Sánchez (64’), Edgar Hernández (87 ‘) / Manu García (66’), Javi Fuego (89 ‘)

The point that Center d’Esports Sabadell and Real Sporting shared did not leave either team happy. The locals came out very connected with Aaron King and Stoichkov taking the first chances within the first five minutes. The prize for the insistence of Sabadell came with a penalty caused by Heber Pena that transformed Stoichkov fooling Marine and ahead of those of Antonio Hidalgo who lived their best moments from here to the end of the first part.

At the start of the second half, the Center d’Esports Sabadell came out just as well but an error by Undabarrena in the exit of the ball, left the ball dead to Djuka on the front and he hooked a shoe that slipped through the square of Ian’s goal Mackay. The Galician goalkeeper was key in the following minutes. The goal left the Harlequin players touched and Sporting took advantage of that to put a fence on Sabadell’s goal and look for the winning goal. Mackay was superb in some actions and that made those of Antonio Hidalgo will add a point.

In the second part only a shot of Heber Pena who took a corner Marine and a weak header from Edgar Hernandez, were the best chances for the Sabadell people who with this result cannot get out of the dangerous zone of the classification and continue to decline.

The next appointment of the harlequins will be at home, visiting the Lugo Sports Club in another key match in the fight that the Sabadell team has for permanence in the category.