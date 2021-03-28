Summary and goals of CD Lugo

03/28/2021 at 4:35 PM CEST

EFE

Sabadell knocked down (0-1) Lugo’s fort, which had not lost in its field since October (twelve games), with a header from Juan Ibiza in a corner kick, with which he punished the unfortunate day of the locals, who were not effective and, in addition, finished with ten due to the injury of Iriome González with the five changes already made.

LUG

SAT

CD Lugo

Stonecutter; Campabadal, Venancio, Alende, Luis Ruiz; Seoane (Pita, 65 ‘), Xavi Torres (Borja Domínguez, 73’); Appiah (Gerard, 65 ‘), Hugo Rama, Cristian Herrera (Chris Ramos, 65’); and Manu Barreiro (Iriome, 65 ‘).

CE Sabadell

Mackay; Héber Pena (Ozkoidi, 81 ‘), Rubio, Jaime Sánchez, Ibiza, Cornud; Cuevas (Grego, 88 ‘), Undabarrena, Boniquet (Pedro Capó, 88’); Stoichkov (Aarón Rey, 55 ‘) and Edgar (Guruzeta, 55’).

Referee

De la Fuente Ramos (Castilian-Leonese). TA: Venacio (45 ‘), Valentín (87’) / Jaime Sánchez (20 ‘), Undabarrena (87’). TR: Cornud (94 ‘).

Incidents

Car width. Day 31. Closed door.

The triumph also meant the first victory in seven games for Antonio Hidalgo’s men, which did not add to three since that victory against Las Palmas at home. The defeats against Málaga, Castellón Espanyol, added to the draws against Zaragoza, Sporting and Albacete formed an unbearable streak that kept the team in the red zone. They were finally able to breathe.

The Lugo started the plugged shock, but Sabadell came out unscathed from the first section of the game due to the interventions of Ian Mackay, who stopped a hit by Hugo Rama from outside the area after four minutes, and due to the lack of precision of his opponent, as in a shot by Campabadal that finished centimeters from the post.

The harlequin ensemble had no mercy, that surprised the locals practically on his first arrival, from set pieces, in a corner kick that surpassed Luis Ruiz and headed Juan Ibiza to the back of the net in the 12th minute.

Lugo was touched and Sabadell had the second at the feet of Edgar Hernández, but his shot, after a shot by Pierre Cornud that turned into assist, he left slightly deviated.

The people of Lugo reacted after half an hour, but again they met with Mackay, who deflected a shot from Hugo Rama and they watched him go it was a volley from Manu Barreiro.

A lack of coordination by goalkeeper Ander Cantero and Luis Ruiz could put the game even more uphill for Lugo at 34 minutes, but Héber Pena, who took advantage of the clash of the two players from Lugo to score an empty goal, touched the ball just enough with his arm and the goal, which the referee had validated, was annulled at the request of the VAR.

Lugo did not work as his coach expected, Luis César Sampedro, Sabadell was about to punish him with a shot Very tight from Héber that Cantero saved and the coach sought the reaction of his team with four changes at the same time at 65 minutes, swaps that were added to two others from Sabadell at the tip of the attack.

The rojiblanco coach introduced the fifth change (Borja Domínguez, who had not played since October, for Xavi Torres) and one of those who had entered for refreshment, Iriome was injured, forcing the team to face ten in the last fifteen minutes.

Sabadell forgave the sentence in two shots by Gorka Guruzeta and suffered the expulsion of Pierre Cornud in discount, but took a victory that brings oxygen and that compromises its rival.