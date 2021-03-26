Summary and goals of Castellón

03/26/2021 at 23:07 CET

Sebastian Vargas Rozo

The FIFA virus and a Castellón enrachado threatened the stability of Espanyol, who opened matchday 31 of LaLiga SmartBank aware that a victory would boost him, at least until Mallorca, to the top of the table on Monday. And, despite a hesitant start, Vicente Moreno’s men won 1-3 and took all three points thanks to an excellent performance by Sergi Darder, author of a doublet that ended the hope of the ‘Glorious’ and puts them in the lead.

CAS

ESP

Castellon

Whalley; Indias, Gálvez, Delgado, García (Salvador, 61 ‘); Krhin (Ruiz, 46 ‘), Sene, Bodiger (Molina, 61’), Mateu; Díaz (Diez, 10 ‘), Ortuño (Soriano, 46’).

Spanish

Diego López; Gil, Calero (Lluis López, 82 ‘), Cabrera, Vila; Darder, David López; Embarba (Wu Lei, 82 ‘), Melendo (Vadillo, 69’), Melamed (Mérida, 69 ‘); Dimata (From Tomás, 46 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 13 Mateu. 1-1 M. 32 David López. 1-2 M. 42 Darder. 1-3 M. 50 Darder.

Referee

Gorostegui Fernández-Ortega (Basque). TA: Indias (23 ‘& 35’), Delgado (64 ‘) / Dimata (30’), Calero (77 ‘). TR: Indias (35 ‘).

Incidents

Nou Castalia. Day 31. Closed door.

With the clean and jerk of the four games without losing, Castellón wanted to show that Castalia is a fort. His high pressure made the Blue and White rear nervous and, before quarter of an hour on the clock, disaster was created: Leo Cabrera did not control a ball well in his zone and, by leaving it long, he forced David López to foul Ortuño inside the area. Big mistake for what Marc Mateu was charged from the penalty spot. He did not fail against Diego López.

With the first one inside, Moreno’s men tried to find spaces to generate equalizer opportunities. The ‘orelluts’ were closed well, following the script that has led them to a good streak. Only until after half an hour has passed Espanyol found the way, thanks to a corner from Embarba that David López finished off with a header.

And the script ended up turning 35 ‘with Iago Indias’s kick to Dimata. The defender saw the red before his former team, leaving Castellón with ten with a whole game ahead. The emotional blow was evident, and the parrots took advantage of: at 42 ‘Melendo invented a fantasy pass, Melamed fought it and served it to Darder to point the 1-2 on the scoreboard.

For the second half the game was broken. Proof of this was that, as soon as he jumped after the break, the third fell: De Tomás scored a great move on the left and, after center and rebound, Darder shot at the far post to sign the double. In fact, it could have been a hat-trick, but the VAR annulled his goal due to the fortuitous rebound in his hand, thus determining that 1-3 lowered the curtain of the match.