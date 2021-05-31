Summary and goals of Cartagena

05/30/2021

On at 23:26 CEST

Jordi Roura

Girona closed the regular league with a draw in Cartagena (1-1) that does not allow it to improve the fifth place in the final classification. The victory, in fact, would not have allowed it either because its predecessors, Leganés and Almería, did not fail. With the play-off assured from the previous day, the incentive last night was to know who would be the rival in the semifinals of the promotion promotion. And it will be an old acquaintance: Almería.

CAR

GIR

Cartagena

Marc Martínez, Delmás, Andújar, Datkovic, Forniés, Carrasquilla (Navas, 90 ‘), José Ángel, Elady (Antoñito, 78’), Cayarga (Nacho Gil, 75 ‘), De Blasis (Simón, 90’), Rubén Castro .

Girona

Juan Carlos, Calavera, Santi Bueno (Juanpe, 69 ‘), Bernardo, Arnau Martínez, Aday (Valery, 75’), Ibrahima Kébé, Terrats, Monchu (Gumbau, 65 ‘), Samu Sáiz (Bárcenas, 65’). Nahuel Bustos (Pablo Moreno, 65 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 60 De Blasis. 1-1 M. 79 Valery.

Referee

Trujillo Suárez (from Tenerife). TA: Carrasquilla, Antoñito and De Blasis / Santi Bueno and Aday.

Incidents

Cartagonova. 2,500 spectators.

Girona, with Rubi, now in the Andalusian team, as coach, has already lost promotion in the 2013 promotion to this same rival, and also found him last season in the semifinals, on that occasion, with an Atletico victory. Montilivi will live the first match on Wednesday (9pm) and the tie will be resolved at the Mediterranean Games on Saturday.

Yesterday’s game had little history. Francisco gave rest to regular men like Couto, Franquesa, Sylla and Cristóforo, and had Stuani injured. Despite this, Nahuel Bustos had a couple of occasions in the first half, as well as Monchu, in a header. In the second half, the local team advanced with a superb shot from De Blasis, when in the previous play Girona had brushed the goal in a kick from Kebé that came just touching the crossbar. Girona, which had seven consecutive wins, did not want to lose and Valery ended up finding a draw.