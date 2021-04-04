Summary and goals of Cádiz

04/04/2021 at 9:26 PM CEST

The Cadiz, with a goal from Marcos Mauro at 88 minutes, he won 2-1 at Valencia in a convulsive and controversial party, marked by the denunciation of a racist insult to the French Mouctar Diakhaby made by the che club and that kept it interrupted for 25 minutes when the Valencians left the field and then returned.

Cadiz

Ledesma; Iza Carcelén, Fali, Cala (Marcos Mauro, 46 ​​’), Espino; Salvi Sánchez, Jonsson, Izquierdo (Pombo, 79 ‘), Perea (Alejo, 62’); Negredo (Malbasic, 73 ‘).

Valencia

Doménech; Correia (Musah, 90 ‘), Diakhaby (Guillamón, 31’), Gabriel Paulista, Gayà; Wass (Vallejo, 73 ‘), Racic, Soler, Álex Blanco (73’); Guedes and Gameiro (Cutrone, 90 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 14 Cala. 1-1 M. 19 Gameiro. 2-1 M. 88 Marcos Mauro.

Referee

Medié Jiménez (Catalan). TA: Salvi Sánchez (23 ‘), Cala (26’) / Diakhaby (30 ‘), Gabriel Paulista (49’).

Incidents

Game played behind closed doors at the Ramón de Carranza corresponding to matchday 29 of the Santander League.

The Valencian team, after a discussion between the local Juan Cala and Diakhaby, decided to leave the field in the 29th minute, although then he returned when he decided to do so all the Valencia and at the request of the French central himself, who, however, did not return to the field and was replaced by Hugo Guillamón.

The Cadiz scored the winning goal down the stretch through Argentine central Marcos Mauro, who had joined the attack, heading a good cross from Ivan Alejo.

Before, in that first rough time, the Cadiz came forward in a header from Juan Cala (m.13), although five minutes later Valencia tied with a goal from the French Kevin Gameiro, when picking up a magnificent pass from the Portuguese Gonçalo Guedes.