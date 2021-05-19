Summary and goals of Burnley

05/19/2021 at 11:26 PM CEST

Alex Carazo

It seemed unthinkable at the beginning of the year. The Liverpool he was out of European positions, he broke a record of losses at home, an endless list of injured … Everything was black clouds over the whole of Klopp. The worst prognoses did not seem so far away, and it was a real possibility that the anthem of the Champions will not sound next season in Anfield.

BUR

LIV

Burnley

Norris; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmunsson, Westwood, Cork (Vydra, 76 ‘), McNeil; Brownhill; Wood.

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Williams, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum (Milner, 87 ‘), Thiago; Salah, Firmino (Oxlade-Chamberlain, 81 ‘), Mané (Tsimikas, 92’).

Goals

0-1 M.43 Firmino. 0-2 M.52 Philips. 0-3 M.88 Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Referee

Chris Kavanagh. No cards.

Incidents

Turf Moor (3,000 spectators).

The tie against Madrid showed the shortcomings of a team that was far from who it proved to be just two years ago. Even so, the final sprint of the Liverpool on Premier has been to frame. Seven wins in the last nine games They have allowed him to reach the last day depending on himself to seal his ticket to the next Champions League. Very far from the fight for the title and from winning any trophy this season, but in the end if you are among the first four the evil is always less.

The triumph over him Burnley it was the paradigm of the season finale of the ‘Pool’. Without great fanfare, simplicity to the maximum and recovery of the seriousness in defense that had been conspicuous by its absence throughout the campaign. It was not an easy game at all, despite the result, against the team of Sean Dyche. There is no rival more uncomfortable for him Liverpool than a team that withdraws and forces Klopp’s men to attack in an organized fashion, without the possibility of running.

But it was only worth beating the ‘Reds’. They held the electric start of a Burnley which was once again receiving public in Turf Moor, they began to take the reins of the match, and when the tie looked like it was going to be the result, the break came Firmino to overtake the Liverpool. Connection Robertson-Roberto in the purest style Alba-Messi.

At the beginning of the second half, the Burnley more unleashed in attack. But Wood he was very lonely. The New Zealander was constantly winning the game against the centrals, but very far from the goal of Alisson and could hardly generate danger. In addition, the goal of Philips at the exit of a corner the local momentum stopped dead.

With the scoreboard more under control, the Liverpool He controlled the game and possession even more and was letting the minutes go by until Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the third that sentenced the match. Great individual play by the English inside the area. Now to Liverpool He only has to finish the comeback in Premier on the last day. They receive the Crystal palace on Anfield, while the Leicester faces a Tottenham that is played enter Europa League. All expensive for those of Klopp.