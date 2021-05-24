Summary and goals of Brest-PSG in Ligue 1

05/23/2021 at 10:57 PM CEST

Arnau montserrat

The failure was consummated in Paris. To be exact, it was forged in the capital during the season and was finished in Brest where Pochettino’s men won but Lille also in Angers. ‘Les parisiens’ did their homework for the night but not for the year. Too irregular at the beginning of the season and points that inexplicably flew when they were already in the lead.

BRE

PSG

Brest

Larsonneur; Faussurier, Chardonnet, Duverne, Perraud; Faivre (Cardona 78 ‘), Magnetti (M’Bock 87’), Belkebla (Jean Lucas 78 ‘), Honorat; Charbonnier (Baal 83 ‘), Mounié (Le Douaron 87’).

PSG

Navas; Dagba, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Herrera, Danilo; Di María (Icardi 72 ‘), Rafinha (Gueye 72’), Neymar; Mbappe.

Goals

0-1 M.37 Faivre (pp); 0-2 M.71 Mbappe.

Referee

Mikael Lesage. TA: Magnetti (35 ‘) / Herrera (27’), Neymar (33 ‘).

It was difficult for PSG to enter the game. The harmless Brest did not take advantage of the bad first minutes of the capital to do damage. Without rhythm, Mauricio’s men found themselves with a gift in the form of a penalty. Di María made trouble for Faivre who ran him over. Neymar took responsibility but the paraphernalia could. Kiss the ball, run out of the area, his typical steps and the low shot that went out.

Neither Mbappé nor Neymar. The protagonist of the first half was Di María. The Argentine took a powerful, closed corner out of his hat, which hit Faivre’s back (what a night hers), and slipped inside. The Brest player was covering the short pass and turned a delight from the center into an unstoppable melon for the goalkeeper. Bad luck.

With the goal, PSG retaliated from nervousness and relaxed. More than it already was. Lille, to make matters worse, was already beating Angers. Neither the victory served to be champions in that context. Jonathan David hopefully ended it 0-2 just before the break. Perhaps the news on arrival at the locker room penetrated among the players. The empanda in the first minutes of the second half almost cost PSG a good scare.

The Brest were risking their lives. He was in a ‘play-off’ position not to go down and he needed the draw like eating. Keylor Navas got two sung goals and kept the Parisians alive, who sentenced with the minimum. Mbappé closed his brilliant season with the sentencing goal. It was of little use because not winning Ligue 1 with this team can have no other word than failure.