Bayern Munich is the champion of Germany for the eighth consecutive season. The Bavarian box needed to win on Bremen to sing the alirón with two days still to be disputed and he did not waste the opportunity. With a lone goal from Lewandowski, the steamroller who runs Hansi Flick He thus obtained the first title at the orders of the German coach. And this has only just begun.

06/16/2020

Act at 22:44

CEST

X. Serrano

BRE

BAY

Werder Bremen

Pavlenka; Veljkovic (Pizarro, 88 ‘), Vogt, Moisander; Gebre Selassie, Klaasen (Fullkrug, 84 ‘), Eggestein, Friedl; Bittencourt (Bartels, 62 ‘), Osako and Rashica (Sargent, 62’).

Bayern Munich

Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry (Lucas Hernández, 82 ‘), Müller, Coman; Lewandowski.

Referee

Harm Osmers. T.A .: Eggestein (56 ‘), Langkamp (88’) / Kimmich (89 ‘). T.R .: Davies (2A, 19 ‘and 79’)

Initially, the Bayern imposed the usual script. Ball monopoly, fast pace and control in rival territory. Harassment and demolition marks the house. But Bremen it would not be easily rolled over, as if supported by the weight of a centuries-old shirt that refuses to descend. Supportive in defense and fast to space, the wards of Kohfeldt they were a tough nut to crack.

They even dared to attack, the clearest action being a shot from Eggestein from the front that went near the post. In fact, the direction of the match could have been the opposite if the referee had not forgiven the expulsion to Davies at a cable crossing that turned yellow.

Despite the courage of the Bremen, the Bayern never lost the papers. Patient stroked the goal on a header from Eat that brushed the square. And in the first oversight of the green and white back Boateng hit the defense’s back with Lewandowski, who did not forgive.

The meeting changed after the break. The Bremen He took two steps back and removed his best men from the field. He had to be pragmatic and Bayern ruled at will. Only the expulsion of Davies in 79 ’he was able to worry about the victory of the Bavarians, who previously could have certified Eat. Had to appear Neuer with a saving hand to get a shot from Osako and certify the alirón.