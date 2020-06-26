The Braga takes a breath. The archbishop team took a difficult match against Vitória Guimaraes (3-2) and thus cut a streak of three consecutive games without winning. Francisco Trincao, a future Barça player, was key in the team’s reaction with a goal just before the break. This victory allows us to regain third place while waiting for what Sporting will do this Friday against Belenenses.

06/26/2020

Act at 00:56

CEST

Roger Payró

BRA

GUI

Panty

Matheus; Esgaio, Viana, Carmo, Sequeira (Amador, 92 ‘); Trincao, Fransérgio, André Horta (Palinha, 46 ‘), Galeno (Novais, 77’); Ricardo Horta (Rolando, 91 ‘) and Paulinho (Rui Fonte, 70’).

Guimaraes

Douglas Jesus; Victor Garcia (Bonatini, 82 ‘), Venancio, Bondarenko, Sacko; Evangelista, Pepe (Amoah, 82 ‘), André André; Davidson, Bruno Duarte (Ouattara, 89 ‘) and Ola John (Rochinha, 71’).

Goals

1-0 M. 1 Paulinho. 1-1 M. 15 A.André (pen.). 1-2 M. 35 Duarte. 2-2 M. 42 Trincao. 3-2 M. 65 Galen.

Referee

. Martins. TA: Palinha (49¿), Fransérgio (75¿) / Venancio (9¿), André André (45 + 1¿).

Incidents

Municipal of Braga. Behind closed doors.

It was the fourth goal of the meeting. And is that the duel was very entertaining. Paulinho opened the can in the first minute after a shipment from Galen but the game was not going to be so placid. A clear penalty from André Horta over André André was transformed by the Guimaraes footballer himself to equalize and after half an hour Bruno Duarte turned the tortilla with a header that came crying.

The 1-2 left something touched to the local team, but Trincao appeared when his team needed it most and a goal from outside the area earned Braga to reach the break with a draw. Impressive hitting of good Francisco.

The second half, lower in revs, ended up leaving the three points at home. And is that Galen caught the quality of his teammate to make it 3-2 on a great personal play that ended with a shot far from the reach of Douglas Jesus. With this goal, Braga dedicated himself to defending the result and it was almost expensive for him. The Guimaraes took control of the duel but was unable to re-drill the Matheus goal. Suffer victory.