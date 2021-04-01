Summary and goals of Bosnia

03/31/2021

On at 23:55 CEST

Roger Payró

The selection is an oasis for Griezmann. Far from the constant examinations to which he is subjected in Barcelona, the ‘Little Prince’ is more king than ever with the ‘bleus’. France beat Pjanic’s Bosnia in Sarejevo to the rhythm of the Barça footballer. A head of his decided at the time of the game and strengthened the group leadership. Dembélé, despite its fundamental role in the past date, and Lenglet they did not participate.

BYH

FRA

Bosnia

Sehic; Ahmedhodzic, Hadzikadunic, Sanicanin; Todorovic (Stevanovic, 77 ‘), Hadziahmetovic, Pjanic, Cimirot (Gojak, 86’), Kolasinac; Dzeko and Krunic (Prevljak, 86 ‘).

France

Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez; Pogba, Rabiot; Coman (Giroud, 59 ‘), Griezmann, Lemar (Sissoko, 90’); and Mbappé.

Referee

Daniele Orsato (Italy). TA: Hadzikadunic (15 ‘), Sanicanin (54’), Hadziahmetovic (69 ‘) / Varane (51’), Lemar (66 ‘) and Pogba (79’).

Incidents

Stadion Grbavica. Behind closed doors.

The truth is that in this first window those of Deschamps have achieved more points than good feelings. Ukraine penalized the apathetic Gallic game a week ago, although in Kazakhstan and Bosnia the spoils have been more graceful. This triumph is the eighth followed by France at home, the longest series in their history. More negative is the streak of the Balkan team, which has not won since November 2019. There are already eleven games without joy.

Offensive football was conspicuous by its absence in Sarajevo. EatWith a couple of attempts, he tried to turn the duel downhill for France. The news was that it did not go uphill. In the equator of the first half Cries cleared a distant shot from Todorovic and three minutes later miraculously pulled a head from Ahmedhodzic in a corner. He put it with great care from the corner Miralem Pjanic, little benefited from the slow pace of the meeting, which became bogged down again after the aforementioned occasion in Bosnia.

Griezmann did not unblock him until game time. At that time Deschamps had already introduced Giroud to the green, that the first thing he did was see the ‘little dance’ of Grizzou. Lemar opened to the left for Rabiot, who placed a precise center to the area where the Barça footballer was waiting on foot to head to the net.

It is goal number 35 with ‘les bleus’, which makes him the France’s fourth highest all-time scorer, with one more target than David trezeguet and only surpassed already by Michel Platini (41), his current partner Olivier giroud (44) and Thierry henry (51).

Slaven Musa’s team claimed later a penalty from Rabiot on Krunic, in which it was his only arrival to embarrass Lloris, who had done enough in the first half. France has fulfilled in this first break to direct its presence in Qatar, with a Griezmann more leader than ever and that he chained his 46th game with the national team, a historical record in your country.