Good victory for Borussia against one of the revelations of the season, a Hertha canceled by those of Favre. The Dortmund squad, without excessive brilliance, had enough with a target of Emre Can at the start of the second period to seal his Champions League ticket almost definitively.

06/06/2020

Act at 21:13

CEST

Lucas Cadet

DOR

HER

Borussia Dortmund

Burki; Piszczek, Emre Can, Akanji; Hakimi, Witsel (Balerdi, 80 ‘), Delaney, Guerreiro (Schmelzer, 90’); Hazard (Morey, 79 ‘), Brandt (Reyna, 68’), Sancho.

Hertha Berlin

Jarstein; Pekarik, Boyata, Torunarigha, Mittelstädt; Grujic (Maier, 88 ‘), Skjelbred (Piatek, 62’); Lukébakio (Ngankam, 46 ‘), Darida, Dilrosun (Esswein, 30’) (Samardzic, 88 ‘); Ibisevic.

Referee

Harm Osmers. TA: – / Esswein (76 ‘) and Piatek (77’).

Incidents

Signal Iduna Park. Behind closed doors.

The ‘Borussers’ arrived at the appointment with optimism after the poor results of’ Gladbach, Leverkusen and Lepizig, but Hertha stepped on the field bossy and offensive. With ball, the Hertha of Labbadia it’s a delicious squad. But Dortmund is no less so, with Emre Can as improvised central for the drop of the sanctioned Hummels.

Hakimi warned the locals after eight minutes, ball to the side of the net, without a clear nine those of Favre in the absence of Haaland. Mobility up, interchangeable positions, dynamism in the yellow ones. An interesting tactical duel was developed in the core between two squads that played and wanted to play.

Thorgan Hazard he had it in the 21st minute, a deflected shot at the far post. Borussia intensified his dominance, with a splendid combination in a row followed by culminating Brandt with a narrow derailed whiplash.

But those sparks turned out to be a mirage, because the first act entered a downhill slope of torpor, centralism and absence of danger. Single Darida for the capitals he tested Burki with a shot from afar in about half an hour. Little definition and no success in the offensives, zero to zero at the break and the bad news, the injury of Dilrosun.

More bad news for Bruno Labbadia in the holiday. Lukébakio I couldn’t go on Ngankam in his position. The Hertha’s two knives per band, out of action.

At six minutes I forgave Sancho the best option up to that moment, sending out a frank auction in front of a small area after a good service Hazard. Like SamsonHis hair problems seemed to weaken him.

Berlin response on a perfect counter with filtered pass from Darida and final closing, crossed and was almost, in charge of Esswein going through the eleventh minute. But the match was already settled in the domain of Borussia, and soon it was reflected in the goal.

A header from Brandt was used by Emre Can to finish from the front, down and placed, glued to the stick and impossible for Jarstein. Yellow logic at Signal Iduna Park.

With the one to zero, new scenery in the afternoon of Signal Iduna Park, where the sun gave way to the clouds and even some showers. The locals were comfortable with a Hertha he wanted, but with an exasperating shyness.

Mateu Morey had minutes, the yellows did not suffer in defense and could even round the score Sancho after an exquisite combination with Guerreirobut the Norwegian goalkeeper Jarstein He took the ball in extremis in a shot at close range. In the end, three more points for Borussia, who at 63 already has the Champions ticket in hand.