With their homework done and with nothing at stake, Dortmund closed the Bundesliga 19/20 making an ode to what has been this season. Irregular. Capable of the best and the worst although today was to be expected. They received a Hoffenheim that had to win and wait for Wolfsburg not to do the same against Bayern to tie the sixth and last place with direct access to the Europa League. They achieved this thanks to a Kramaric who took advantage of the early vacations of the ‘borussers’ to sign up for a goal poker.

06/27/2020

Act at 17:43

CEST

Arnau Montserrat

DOR

HOF

Dortmund

Bürki; Piszcek (Schulz 71 ‘), Hummels, Balerdi (Raschl 65’); Morey, Brandt, Witsel, Guerreiro (Jadon 46 ‘); Reyna (Zagadou 65 ‘), Hazard (Achraf 46’), Haaland.

Hoffenheim

Baumann; Posch, Grillitsch, Hübner (Bicakcic 83 ‘); Kaderabek, Rudy, Samassekou (Nordtveit 83 ‘), Kramaric (Larsen 70’), Skov (Zuber 71 ‘); Bebou, Dabbur (Baumgartner 56 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.8 Kramaric; 0-2 M.30 Kramaric, 0-3 M.48 Kramaric, 0-4 M.50 Kramaric.

Referee

Guido Winkmann. T.A .: Balerdi (41 ‘).

Already from the first bars of the crash it was possible to see who had something at stake and who did not. Visitors were drawn to the inspiration of the Croatian playmaker. He advanced to Hoffenheim in the eighth minute with a delicious shot from the front of the area. He cleaned the cobwebs from the goal of a Bürki who could not even fly the ball.

With the 0-1 the two teams were happy for home. The rhythm of the game was noticed, without too many scoring chances. It was also noted in the defensive concentration of the Favre. Fragile, very fragile as could be seen in the second goal of the game. Three players practically alone in the area. It was Kramaric who ended up deflecting his partner’s shot to mislead Bürki.

It was one thing to leave relaxed and the other to give the game away. The second part did not change the script nor to a Kramaric ‘On Fire’. The Croatian playmaker scored the third of the game just two minutes after the restart of the clash with a cut inside the area sitting a Hummels who 30 seconds later committed an absurd penalty. Kramaric did not waste the opportunity to add the fourth goal in his private account.

Little else happened on the grass. The visiting team had his hand but he forgave as did Witsel in the clearest for Dortmund. Neither one needed more nor the other was going to overcome. Hoffenheim will play directly in the next edition of the Europa League. Wolfsburg, which fell 0-4 to Bayern, will have a shorter summer.