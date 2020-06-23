Juventus needed a victory to calm the waters. The Coppa final lost to Napoli still sting as well as the comments of Cristiano’s environment. His sister Elma exonerated the Portuguese from defeat despite the fact that his incidence in the game was low and that he reserved himself for a fifth shot in the penalty shoot-out that never came. Tonight he was able to execute a maximum sentence, controversial by all accounts, which opened the way for a victory that sealed Dybala before the break (0-2). Bologna was no match.

06/23/2020 at 00:10

CEST

Roger Payró

BOWL

JUV

Bologna

Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Danilo, Denswil, Dijks; Medel (Poli, 82 ‘), Svanberg (Palace, 57’); Orsolini (Juwara, 82 ‘), Roberto Soriano (Dominguez, 75’), Sansone (Cangiano, 82 ‘); and Musa Barrow.

Juventus

Szczesny; Square, Bonucci, De Ligt, De Sciglio (Danilo, 66 ‘); Bentancur, Pjanic (Ramsey, 71 ‘), Rabiot (Matuidi, 70’); Bernardeschi, Dybala (Douglas Costa, 79 ‘) and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Goals

0-1 M. 23 Cristiano Ronaldo (pen.). 0-2 M. 36 Dybala.

Referee

Gianluca Rocchi. T.A .: Roberto Soriano (35 ‘) / De Sciglio (66’), Danilo (82 ‘and 91’).

Incidents

Renato Dall ‘Ara. Behind closed doors.

CR7 enjoyed the first approach with one of its diagonals that Skorupski repelled. A free kick to the clouds of the Portuguese star was the highlight before a Denswil grab on De Ligt was penalized with a penalty. Of those that there are dozens in each game in the corners. Anyway, the VAR warned Rocchi and the referee sanctioned him after consulting the monitor. Cristiano did not fail from eleven meters, your favorite distance.

The goal came at the middle of the first half but it weighed heavily on the minds of Mihajlovic’s pupils. And just before the break, the Turin team started the duel. Great goal from Dybala after a goldsmith assist from Bernardeschi. Spectacular heel of the great surprise in the eleven of Sarri. Again ‘La Joya’, before the break, forgave the 0-3.

And it was that the conjunto bianconero ’set wanted to make blood. After the break, Cristiano, Bernardeschi and Dybala enjoyed three occasions in three minutes. The clearest is that of Italian, which he shook the post with his left foot. A timid attempt to Orsolini It was the highlight of Bologna. Juventus went from more to less although Christian he searched hard for his double. He did it in ’89, but it was canceled for offside previous by Douglas Costa. Juve will continue one more day at the top of the table.