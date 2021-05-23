Summary and goals of Bologna

05/23/2021 at 11:01 PM CEST

Alba Lopez

Juventus will not miss their appointment with the Champions League next season after the stars lined up in a last tachycardic day that leaves the ‘biaconeri’ fourth in the table on the horn thanks to their victory against Bologna. The ‘Vecchia Signora’ also needed the stumbling blocks of Milan or Naples. And those of Pioli did not fail, but they did Gattuso’s team, who became the haraquiri by drawing at Diego Armando Maradona against the modest Hellas Verona. An unexpected outcome.

BOWL

JUV

Bologna

Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Medel (Antov, 58 ‘), Soumaoro, De Silvestri (Farago, 68’); Schouten, Svanberg; Skov Olsen (Orsolini, 57 ‘), Vignato (Sansone, 57’), Barrow; Palace.

Juventus

Szczesny (Pinsoglio, 92 ‘); Cuadrado, De Ligt (Bonucci, 46 ‘), Chiellini (Arthur, 58’), Alex Sandro; Danilo (Bernardeschi, 67 ‘), Rabiot; Chiesa (McKennie, 58 ‘), Dybala, Kulusevski; Morata.

Goals

0-1 M. 5 Chiesa. 0-2 M. 28 Morata. 0-3 M. 44 Rabiot. 0-4 M. 47 Morata. 1-4 M. 86 Orsolini.

Referee

Paolo Valeri. TA: Medel (44 ‘) / Morata (37’) and McKennie (65 ‘).

Incidents

Renato Dall’Ara. Behind closed doors.

With death on his heels, it was surprising that Pirlo left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for the ‘final’ in Bologna. From Italy they point out that the replacement of the striker was agreed with the coach because of the wear and tear that the Portuguese had suffered in recent games. Other dissonant voices, however, assure that the dressing room does not support CR7 and that would have been the true reason for his ‘bench’.

In any case, it seemed like a risky decision. But the bet to double or nothing went well for Pirlo, because after five minutes the ‘bianconeri’ were already leading on the scoreboard thanks to a goal from Chiesa, the author of both the victory on Wednesday in the final of the Coppa.

The goal gave a lot of tranquility to ‘Vecchia Signora’, who from then on already played at will from the hand of a great Dybala, from whose boots the second Juventino goal was born. For once, Morata did not fall offside and made good with a shot from point-blank head to a mischief by the Argentine inside the area. Rabiot he joined the party scoring the third at the edge of the break.

The duties were already done and it was time to turn on the transistors, from where good and bad news for Juve arrived. Napoli were still 0-0 against Verona, but Milan were beating Atalanta with a Kessié penalty. A goal at Maradona, and Pirlo’s would be a Europa League team next season. The goal reached a quarter of an hour into the second half, when Rrahmani generated an earthquake in southern Italy. But soon after the Hellas tied and things were back to where they were.

The last twenty minutes of the day were going to turn into a real thriller, with Napoli pressing on Maradona and the Juve players more aware of the information they received from the band than from their match. In the end, a happy ending for those from Pirlo, who worked the miracle when few expected. Tears in Naples. Roma will play the Conference League after drawing against Spezia and adding the point he needed.