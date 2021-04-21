Summary and goals of Betis

04/21/2021

Betis is still subscribed to the tie, who today at Villamarín against Athletic chained his fourth equalized in LaLiga and gives a a step backwards in their European aspirations. However, he does not know at all badly this time the point to Pellegrini’s team, forced to play more than 80 minutes with a player less than his rival because of the early expulsion of Fekir. On the points, Athletic was better. But once again he paid for his lack of gunpowder upstairs. Luck also turned its back on the rojiblancos in a shot to the crossbar by Sancet in the 92nd minute that could mean victory. It seems that a one-eyed man looked at them.

BET

ATH

Betis

Bravo; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Miranda; Guido, Canales (Paul, 87 ‘); Ruibal (Guarded, 78 ‘), Fekir, Tello (Lainez, 66’); Borja Iglesias (Loren, 65 ‘).

Athletic

Unai Simon; De Marcos, Núñez, Balenziaga, Lekue; Berenguer (Williams, 82 ‘), Vencedor, Vesga (Unai López, 62’), Morcillo (Ibai, 68 ‘); Villalibre, Sancet (Raúl García, 63 ‘).

Referee

Medié Jiménez (Catalan). TA: Guido (56 ‘), Guardado (82’) and Bravo (90 ‘) / De Marcos (43’) and Núñez (95 ‘). TR: Fekir (11 ‘).

Incidents

Benito Villamarín. Behind closed doors.

The huge amount of changes that Marcelino introduced in his eleven with respect to the Cup final against Barça It did not prevent him from seeing even recognizable Athletic in his style at Villamarín. Men like Morcillo or Sancet They went out to eat the field and the Basque team thanked that intensity for that intensity, which arrived in Heliópolis in a box between injuries and footballers passed by due to the binge of minutes that have occurred in the last two weeks.

A very hard entry by Fekir on Vencedor, however, dynamited the match at ten minutes. The French midfielder nailed the studs in the shin of the ‘lion’ and after consulting with the VAR Medié Jiménez did not hesitate to show him the red card. In numerical inferiority, Betis suffered, which presented the news of Bartra and Borja Churchs. Pellegrini’s team scared as almost always with set pieces – they have scored 7 corner goals this season – but little more. The desire that Athletic gave him was not translated on the scoreboard in the first half either. He generated chances by arriving well from the sides, but in the mouth of the goal he continues to miss an Aduriz of those of a lifetime. Sancet was able to overtake the rojiblancos at the edge of the break, but his soft header ended up tame in Bravo’s hands.

After the holiday the virgin came to see Athletic when the linesman annulled Mandi for a millimeter offside. Shortly after, Marcelino moved his bench, bringing in two heavyweights as Unai López and Raúl García. Pellegrini’s response was to put Lainez and Loren. From that process, Athletic came out stronger, who touched the goal in a shoe from the front of the recently entered Unai that forced Bravo to show off. The Chilean goalkeeper had to multiply in the final stretch. And it was splendid. If not for him, the three points would have flown for Bilbao. Sancet’s shot to the crossbar in 92 was the swan song.