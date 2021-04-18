Summary and goals of Betis-Valencia (2-2) match of matchday 33.

04/18/2021

On at 21:23 CEST

Adrià Corominas

Betis let two points escape from their stadium and wasted the puncture of Real Sociedad to consolidate in the fifth position of the table. The Andalusians, who had more chances and who advanced with two strategic goals, did not know how to maintain the advantage and gave wings to a Valencia that leaves with a point of the Benito Villamarin, but also with sensitive casualties to face the decisive section of the course.

BET

VAL

BET

Bravo; Emerson, Mandi, Ruiz, Moreno (Miranda, 71 ‘); Rodríguez, Canales; Joaquín (Laínez 64 ‘), Fekir (Carvalho, 71’), Tello (Ruibal, 82 ‘); Juanmi (Borja Iglesias, 64 ‘)

VAL

Jaume Doménech; Gayà, Diakhaby, Hugo Guillamón, Correia (Musah, 8 ‘); Cheryshev (Álex Blanco, 67 ‘), Racic (Oliva, 80’), Carlos Soler (Piccini, 67 ‘), Wass; Gameiro (Cutrone, 67 ‘), Gonçalo Guedes

Goals

1-0 M.12 Fekir; 1-1 M. 21 Guedes; 2-1 M.42 Channels; 2-2 M. 61 Carlos Soler (P);

Referee

Alberola Rojas (Spanish from La Mancha)

Incidents

TA: Miranda (74 ‘), Láinez (80’), Víctor Ruíz (84 ‘), Wass (91’)

And the tie was not because Pellegrini he will not study his rival. The Chilean coach showed once again how well he works the games. Knowing the intentions of Valencia, who lost many integers away from home this season and is comfortable retreating back and giving the initiative to his rival, he opted for the news of Joaquin on the right and from Tello on the left to give amplitude to the field and generate spaces on the outside, in addition to deactivating the offensive incorporations of Gayà, disappeared in attack throughout the first half. And then, also betting on the power of the board, which almost gave him victory with two strategy plays assisted by Joaquin and culminated magnificently well by Fekir and Canals. And it is that when the parties are aground, when it is difficult to find spaces, when it is difficult to generate danger, the blackboard takes on more importance than ever. But it was not enough.

Betis, aware that a victory would allow them to sleep in fifth place after Real Sociedad’s puncture against Sevilla, came out plugged, pressing up and cornering a Valencia that before 5 minutes received its first bad news in the form of injury . CorreiaAfter badly supporting his knee in a defensive action, he had to tear himself away from the playing field. A setback that forced Gracia to redraw her team, giving entry to Musah and delaying the right side to Daniel Wass, but keeping the same plan.

The second hit was already in the form of a goal, after a corner rehearsed with a pass and return with Channels, that he Joaquin put millimetrically to Fekir, who hooked her with the inside of his unique left foot to surprise with a biting volley to a Jaume that little he could do.

The Verdiblancos reflected on the green the dynamics that they were signing in 2021, where they have gained in defensive structure, solidity and confidence. And a lot of guilt for it thanks to the great form of Channels, which culminated in perfection with a powerful shot from outside the area, another strategic play that served to leave the tying goal of Gonçalo Guedes, the most prominent Valencian player in the party.

With the 2-1 break was reached, which did not help things change too much in the second half. Betis kept trying with more insistence from Betis and only from the boots of Guedes it seemed that something good could come out for the ché. So it was. When the game seemed most asleep, an isolated play led by the Portuguese ended up impacting Moreno’s hands inside the area of Bravo and causing a penalty that transformed Carlos Soler to balance the match again and sign the final 2-2.

A bittersweet goal for the Valencian, who minutes later had to withdraw from the game due to physical problems, just like Racic, but that knocked out the green and white box and gave wings to the Valencian players, who took control of the midfield. Musah and Cutrone, to which they annulled a goal for offside by Gayá, they had the victory on their feet, with a response from Ruibal, who entered in the last minutes to revolutionize the Andalusian attack and make Jaume with two saves that confirmed the final draw.

In the end, distribution of points that helps the Verdiblancos to continue dreaming in Europe and to continue adding to a Valencia that lost three more troops due to injury for the decisive stretch of the competition.