Summary and goals of Benfica-Sporting (4-3) match of matchday 33

05/15/2021 at 9:09 PM CEST

Adrià Corominas

A match that began as a festival for Benfica ended with the team of Jorge Jesus with the water on the neck. The eagles, who did not give the champion a choice in the first 45 minutes, were overconfident and suffered what is not written to keep the 3 points.

Helton Leite; Lucas Verissimo, Otamendi, Vertonghen; Diogo Gonçalves (Rafa Silva, 82 ‘), Taarabt (Pires, 53’), Weigl, Grimaldo; Pizzi (Tavares, 82 ‘), Seferovic (Waldschmidt, 90’), Everton (Darwin Núñez, 89 ‘).

Adam; Matheus Reis (Jovane Cabral, 69 ‘), Coates, Inácio; Mendes, Bragança (Palhinha, 46 ‘), Matheus Luiz, Pereira (Joao Mário, 46’); Nuno Santos, Gonçalves; Paulinho.

Goals

1-0 M. 12 Seferovic; 2-0 M. 29 Pizzi; 3-0 M. 37 Really; 3-1 M 45 ‘+ 1’ Pedro Gonçalves; 4-1 M. 49 Seferovic (P); 4-2 M. 62 Nuno Santos; 4-3 M. 78 Pedro Gonçalves (P);

Incidents

TA: Grimaldo (7 ‘), Matheus Reis (31’), Veríssimo (38 ‘), Otamendi (43’), Pires (57 ‘), Nuno Mendes (58’), Joao Mário (65 ‘), Tavares (87 ‘), Pedro Gonçalves (92’), Darwin Núñez (92 ‘).

In the first half, those of Jorge Jesus they were a cyclone that overwhelmed a Sporting that, with the title in its pocket, left thinking about the holidays. Those of Ruben Amorim, perhaps still hungover from the celebration of the title of a Liga NOS that they had not achieved for 19 years, they could not stop the gale of the eagles.

With many changes compared to the eleven of gala that won the championship, Sporting saw immediately that the crash was not going to be an easy task. Seferovic, at 12 minutes, he opened the can after a superb turnout from Pizzi, although the referee gave the own goal to Nuno gomes, who touched the ball trying to get it out just before it entered.

With an advantage on the scoreboard, Benfica did not take their foot off the accelerator and before half an hour, a great assist from the heel of Everton served for Pizzi stay alone in front of the goalkeeper and beat him with a subtle mince over the top.

Sporting showed all its defensive cracks, drawing water as best it could so that the difference was not greater. But the sportinguista empanada was once again used by Benfica through Very true, who headed a corner thrown by Pizzi to score the third.

The game seemed already sentenced, but before the referee sent them to the locker room, Pedro Gonçalves he picked up a ball on the edge of the area and hit a whip that went tight to the left post. It was the first notice that things could change after the break.

The second warning was the tactical changes that he introduced Ruben Amorim to revitalize your team. But nothing could be further from the truth, because 4 minutes into the second half, Benfica had already made the fourth. This time without any interference, Seferovic transformed a penalty by cheating the former Real Madrid player Adam.

It was from there when Sporting stretched, arriving more comfortably at the goal of Read and threatening more often. Fruit of one of those occasions, Nuno Santos managed to cut distances. The difference was still two goals, but Benfica began to feel uncomfortable on the pitch. And Sporting kept trying, until with a quarter of an hour remaining, a penalty from Veríssimo took advantage of it. Pedro Gonçalves to put emotion to the crash.

The hangover seemed already forgotten and the champion did not want to leave Da Luz without any points, so he gritted his teeth and went upstairs with everything he had, which was not enough to score one more goal in front of a Benfica who defended themselves with everything and more. In the end, the defensive changes of Jorge Jesus They prevented Sporting from taking a point that, in any case, would have been inconsequential, since they have been champions since the last day.

With this agonizing victory, Benfica puts pressure on Port, who has only one point, but with one game less, and who challenges to snatch the second place that gives direct access to the Champions League in the absence of a day to go.