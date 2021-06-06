Summary and goals of Belgium

06/06/2021 at 11:09 PM CEST

.

Belgium beat Croatia in the final match of preparation for the Eurocup of both teams, a duel in which the locals sent with a goal from Romelu Lukaku against a conformist rival.

BEL

CRO

Belgium

Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen (Vermaelen, 46 ‘); Castagne, Tielemans, Dendoncker (E. Hazard, 81 ‘), Chadli (T. Hazard, 71’); Mertens (Vanaken, 68 ‘), Lukaku, Carrasco (Doku, 81’).

Croatia

Livakovic; Vrsaljko, Vida, Caleta-Car, Barisic (Gvardiol, 46 ‘); Brozovic, Modric (Pasalic, 61 ‘), Kovacic (Vlasic, 62’); Rebic (Kramaric, 62 ‘), Petkovic (Brekalo, 70’), Perisic (Orsic, 80 ‘).

Referee

Deniz Aytekin (Germany).

Incidents

King Baudouin Stadium. Friendly.

The match, with two teams that did not want to force less than a week into the tournament, served so that Eden Hazard, the captain of Belgium, who has lived two seasons at Real Madrid plagued with injuries, returned to play a game with his team after a year and a half of absence.

Hazard played just the last ten minutes and, symbolically, Lukaku handed him the captain’s armband a player that Roberto Martínez cares for with great care so that he arrives physically well and with confidence at the start of the tournament.

The ‘red devils’, third in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, gave a better collective image than in the draw against Greece on Thursday and Croatia, runner-up in the world, closed ranks with hardly disturbing the goal of Thibaut Courtois in a King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels without an audience due to restrictions linked to the pandemic.

With an imposing Lukaku, who in the 38th minute he took advantage of a ball that was walking around the area to overtake Belgium and score his 60th goal with the national team, and a willful Yannick Carrasco, Martínez’s men left a good taste in the mouth, in the absence of the Manchester City captain and Champions League finalist Kevin de Bruyne joining the team on Monday.

Croatia, locked itself up, launching a counterattack with Ivan Perisic putting the danger on the left wing but without disturbing Thibaut Courtois in the first part.

Those of Zlatko Dalic showed themselves somewhat more in the second part, but with hardly any intervention from the Balkan conductor, Luka Modric was able to tie in the 92nd minute with a point-blank shot saved by Courtois.

Belgium will start in the Eurocup next Saturday against Russia, to be measured later against Denmark and Finland, while Croatia will debut in the tournament against England on Sunday and then play against the Czech Republic and Scotland.