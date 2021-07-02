Summary and goals of Belgium – Italy (1-2) quarter-final match.

07/02/2021 at 11:14 PM CEST

X. Serrano

Italy will be the rival of Spain in the semifinal of the Eurocup that will be played on Tuesday at Wembley. It will not be an easy task, as the ‘Azzurra‘when lowering to Belgium, one of the great favorites. Those of Robert Mancini were imposed with justice in a performance that combined the two souls of the ‘Nazionale’. In the first act he was superior. He dominated the ball in rival field, pressed up and went ahead with two goals from Barella and Distinguished. The both of Lukaku before the break he added spice to a second act of solvent resistance. The muscle injury of Spinazzola, who withdrew crying, the worst news.

BEL

ITA

Belgium

Courtois; Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen; Meunier (Chadli, 69 ‘) (Praet, 74’), Witsel, Tielemans (Mertens, 69 ‘), Thorgan Hazard; De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku.

Italy

Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola (Emerson, 79 ‘); Barella, Jorginho, Verratti (Cristante, 74 ‘); Chiesa (Tolói, 90 ‘), Immobile (Belotti, 74’) and Insigne (Berardi, 79 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 31 Barella. 0-2 M. 44 De Bruyne. 1-2 M. 45 + 1 Lukaku (pen.).

Referee

Slavko Vincic (Slovenia). TA: Tielemans (21 ‘) / Verratti (20’), Berardi (90 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Allianz Arena in Munich corresponding to the quarterfinals of Euro 2020.

Roberto Martinez He warned the day before that he would make it possible to count on his stars and rescued the limping From Bruyne. No luck with Eden Hazard, discarded and unexpectedly replaced by the young Doku. On Italy, planned. Chiesa for Berardi Y Chiellini, already recovered, next to Bonucci.

True to the slogans of Mancini, the ‘Azzurra‘he went out to have fun, to dominate as he did before Swiss, Turkey, Welsh and the first part before Austria. But in front they had Belgium. The difference was soon apparent. Each Italian loss was followed by a run or pass from From Bruyne that only the reflections of Donnarumma they were able to abort. The goalkeeper flew with a firm hand to repel a shot, cornering and powerful, from the ‘citizen’ and another from Lukaku.

Italy was not wrinkled, henceforth more accurate in the pass. Bonucci, with a goal from a set piece canceled for offside, he gave the first warning. The duel was splitting. Seated in a rival field, the ‘Azzurra‘I raised the pace and tried Courtois shyly. Until the high pressure ‘azzurra’ found a prize. Verratti stole the ball up front and gave it to Barella, who slipped between three rivals on a tile before crossing right into the net.

After the goal, Belgium It staggered and Italy stomped. Insigne invented the 0-2 goal in the home brand. Raffled off Tielemans and sent a right to the squad. The ‘Red Devils’, but Italy threw a float at him. The referee penalized as a penalty a slight lateral charge of Say Lorenzo on Doku Y Lukaku I do not forgive.

The holiday returned a much more locked duel. All in all, the box Robert Martinez could tie in a center of Chadli what Lukaku did not head in the mouth of goal due to a cap size and in a shot of the same Romelu what Spinazzola saved under sticks. The last service of the lane, who retired injured between tears. It was worth it. The ‘National‘resisted in the final stretch and will be in Wembley.