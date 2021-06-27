Summary and goals of Belgium

06/27/2021 at 11:15 PM CEST

Sebastian Vargas Rozo

La Cartuja, home to the confrontation between two of the great favorites of this Euro 2020 Cup, also witnessed the farewell of the current champion. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, top scorer in the competition, said goodbye after losing to a solid Belgium to which a solitary goal from Thorgan Hazard was enough to advance to the next phase.

BEL

FOR

Belgium

Courtois; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Vermaelen; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, T. Hazard (Dendoncker, 90 ‘); De Bruyne (Mertens, 48 ​​’), Lukaku, E. Hazard (Carrasco, 87′).

Portugal

Rui Patricio; Dalot, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Moutinho (Bruno Fernandes, 58 ‘), Palhinha (Danilo, 78’), Renato Sanches (Sergio Oliveira, 78 ‘); Bernardo Silva (Joao Félix, 55 ‘), Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota (André Silva, 70’).

Referee

Felix Brych (Germany). TA: Vermaelen (72 ‘), Alderweireld (81’) / Palhinha (45 ‘), Dalot (51’), Pepe (77 ‘).

Incidents

Eighth finals. The Charterhouse. 12,500 spectators.

Fernando Santos moved entry pieces, giving continuity to the Palhinha-Moutinho-Renato midfield to the detriment of Bruno Fernandes, who had not been at his level. In front, a Belgium already with De Bruyne and Eden Hazard at 100%.

Portugal tried to scare first with a good opportunity from Diogo Jota. Cristiano also tried with a free kick very close to the Belgian area, but his strong shot was stopped by Courtois With the two hands.

And that security was what Rui Patricio lacked, who the first time he had to react showed his shortcomings. Thorgan Hazard set up the shot from the left wing, in the style of his brother, and the Portuguese goalkeeper looked very weak. Second goal for Borussia Dortmund in the Eurocup and advantage for the ‘Red Devils’.

But, despite the victory, the feeling after the break was the worst: De Bruyne had to leave with an ankle discomfort. Martínez gave Mertens entry, and Fernando Santos did the same with Bruno and Joao Félix, debutants in the competition. With them, the Portuguese team saw its best minutes in the search for the equalizer.

The United gave him the mobility that the Portuguese medullary needed. Courtois had to become huge to avoid goals. He even got help from the left post: Raphael Guerreiro hit the box and the ball crashed into the post. Belgium suffered a lot, who also lost Eden in a race that damaged his right adductor muscle.

The desperate Portuguese shots were followed, with more desire than ideas in the body. Joao Félix had the last one and sent her away. Roberto Martínez achieved the objective: to kill the champion. Now Italy awaits in the quarterfinals.