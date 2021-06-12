Summary and goals of Belgium

06/12/2021 at 11:00 PM CEST

Joel gadea

The Belgium of ‘Bob’ Martinez, which overwhelmed a timorous Russia, with a double of Lukaku, in a great first half of the ‘red deviles’ and, with that, it was enough for him to start the Eurocup with three points and present a candidacy for the title.

BEL

RUS

Belgium

Courtois; Boyata, Alderwireld, Vertonghen (Vermaelen, 76 ‘); Castagne (Meunier, 27 ‘), Tielemans, Dendoncker, Carrasco (Praet, 76’); Mertens (Hazard, 71 ‘), Lukaku, Hazard.

Russia

Shunin; Barinov (Diveev, 45 ‘), Dzhikiya, Semenov; Mario Fernandes, Ozdoev, Zobnin (Mukhin, 63 ‘), Zhrikov (Karavaev, 43’); Kuzyaev (Cheryshev, 29 ‘) (Miranchuk, 63’), Dzyuba, Golovin.

Goals

1-0 M. 10 Lukaku. 2-0 M. 33 Meunier. 3-0 M. 88 Lukaku.

Referee

Mateu Lahoz (Spain). No reprimands.

Stadium

Saint Petersburg Stadium. 30,500 spectators.

The Belgian onslaught did not take long. Before the tenth minute of the game, the goal scorer of Lukaku tracked a bad clearance, on a Russian defensive error, it served him to beat Shunin low. In front of the camera, the Inter player had the greatness to remember his teammate in Italy, Christian Eriksen, with a “Chris, I love you “.

The festival of the ‘red deviles’, with a Carrasco unleashed as commander, he continued and, in the final stretch of the first half, Meunier, who had been on the green of Saint Petersburg for a few minutes, beat the Russian goal again by low, when hunting in the area a rebound of Shunin. The Belgian advantage at halftime could be greater, against a weak Russia behind that only generated the danger that created, by itself, a Dzyuba that it was an islet in attack.

Minutes to Hazard

The Belgium of Roberto Martinez to temporize, with the wind in favor, so that the minutes passed without suffering behind. With and without the ball, the Belgian team was superior to the Russia of Cherchesov and there was no glimpse of any reaction in a very misguided and clearly inferior Russian cadre.

In that position, Eden Hazard He had twenty minutes to take shape for the next matches in this European Championship. The Real Madrid player played the last twenty minutes, with the sign of the match already decided and without any pressure regarding the scoreboard. LukakuWhen the game was dying, he closed the victory with a low shot that beat the Russian goalkeeper to sign his double.

Little by little, both the Madridista and the rest of his teammates, are taking filming and, with what they carry, it already helps them to gain muscle and show all of Europe that they will be candidates for the title.