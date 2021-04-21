Summary and goals of Bayern Munich

04/20/2021 at 10:30 PM CEST

Cristina Moreno

Hit on the Bayern table in this Bundesliga. Neither the earthquake created by Flick announcing their departure, nor the elimination in the Champions League against PSG have diverted this team that already has ten points of advantage over the second classified after beating Bayer Leverkusen at home. An income that, with only four days left to be disputed, may already be final.

BMU

BLE

Bayern Munich

Neuer; Pavard (Sarr, 82 ‘), Boateng (Nianzou, 63’), Hernández, Davies; Kimmich, Álaba; Musiala (Scott, 82 ‘), Müller (Sane, 63’), Coman (Goretzka, 63 ‘); Choupo-Moting

Bayer Leverkusen

Hradecky; Tah, Bender (Amiri, 70 ‘), Tapsoba; Frimpong (Wirtz, 46 ‘), Aránguiz (Demirbay, 60’), Palacios, Sinkgraven (Wendell, 83 ‘); Diaby (Bellaraby, 46 ‘), Bailey; Schick.

Goals

1-0 M. 7 Choupo-Moting. 2-0 M. 14 Kimmich.

Referee

Guido Winkmann. No reprimands.

Stadium

Allianz Arena. Door closed.

Leipzig’s defeat in Cologne further paved Bayern’s path to the lead, even before playing this clash. A circumstance that did not interfere with the objective of the Bavarians who started ready to knock out their rival. And the first blow came soon, in the seventh minute. Ball to the small area, touched with the toe Müller and although he rejected Hradecky, Choupo-Moting, always attentive, he caught that ball to open the scoring.

Almost without margin came the second. An error of Sinkgraven in a clearance in the area fell into the boots of Kimmich who did not forgive. Less than twenty minutes and the game was practically sentenced. Especially since, despite this advantage, the set of Flick did not turn off the rammer mode and kept pressing the Hradecky making suffer behind Hannes wolf.

The multiple incursions of Bayern did not give more revenue in that first half that reached the break with that 2-0 in the light.

Little changed the script at the start of the second part. And that’s it Müller had the first with just a few minutes disputed. Also Kimmich put the visiting defense in trouble, which little by little found themselves locked in their area and with Bayern well positioned on the pitch.

Choupo-Moting He was able to double but his career and his goal went through the VAR to determine the wrong position and therefore invalidate the target.

Despite everything, Leverkusen did not lose face to the game, and neither did they intend to seek, at least the tie. Several were the occasions available to him Amiri, but the Bayern defense, or the own NeuerThey ruined any option.

Those of Flick, undeterred, they continued to do their thing, and still had the last in a free-kick pitch. Goretzka which did not enter either.