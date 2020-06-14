Key and suffered victory to seal the title mathematically next Tuesday. Bayern beat Gladbach with more pain than glory and is one step away from adding its eighth consecutive Bundesliga. Flick’s men used Zirkzee’s and Goretzka’s goals to knock out a painting by Rose that showed why he is fighting for fourth place.

06/13/2020 at 20:38

CEST

Albert Gracia

BAY

GLA

Bayern

Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Lucas Hernández (Davies, 62 ‘); Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Cuisance (Coman, 62 ‘), Perisic (Javi Martínez, 88’); Zirkzee (Wriedt, 77 ‘).

M’Gladbach

Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Evedi (Jantschke, 46 ‘), Bensebaini; Kramer, Neuhaus; Herrmann (Wendt, 70 ‘), Stindl, Hofmann; Thuram (Embolo, 10 ‘) (Benes, 83’).

Goals

1-0 M. 26 Zirkzee. 1-1 M. 37 Pavard (p.p.). 2-1 M. 86 Goretzka.

Referee

Felix Zwayer. T.A .: Bensebaini (45 ‘), Lainer (69’).

In a first half turned into a sea of ​​errors, Gladbach, by sensations, came out favored. For the approach of his technician, especially. Rose knew how to play this Bayern plagued by casualties: playing space. The Bavarians suffered terribly from the cons. Unbalanced pressure and the loss of headlines like Thiago, Lewandowski or Müller did the rest.

Bayern was not found in the first half, lacked punch and, therefore, could not activate the steamroller mode and each loss was followed by the ‘colts’, who had the first with an annulled goal by Hoffman. Why little. Lucas’s band was running. Serious notice. The Bavarians followed their own, with their sterile possession, although the Gladbach also taught his rips.

In a move that did not amount to anything Lucas stood alone against Sommer, who guessed the trajectory. The game of errors was developed and the Swiss goal gave him one more turn. Gift at the exit of the ball and Zirkzee scoring at empty goal. Unfair result but this is the Allianz. The 1-0 did not sink the ‘foals’, who continued to explode the balls into space and in another ‘error’ the tie came. Herrmann put it up and Pavard scored on his own.

On the restart, Neuer saved Bayern in a fast-paced second half start, with a very clear chance from Herrmann. Then the waters calmed down and the Bavarian domain came. Gladbach was already unable to get out with the ball played and Flick’s team cornered and in what way Gladbach. Gnabry appeared with a great volley and then Coman and Davies came out to put one more gear on the wings.

Even so, a superb Sommer, who got rid of the error, kept the 1-1 … Until he could. Because with Bayern you can never say anything. Davies changes her side, Goretzka lets her pass and sprints like no one else to get to downtown Pavard. Now the game is over.