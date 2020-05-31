05/30/2020

Bayern Munich

Neuer; Pavard (Odriozola, 62 ‘), Hernández (Cuisance, 46’), Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman (Perisic, 62 ‘), Müller (Zirkzee, 75’), Gnabry (Oliver Batista Meier, 78 ‘); Lewandowski

Fortuna Düsseldorf

Kastenmeier; Zimmermann (Zimmer, 67 ‘), Jorgensen, Hoffman, Giesselmann; Bodzek; Skrzybski, Morales, (Sobottka, 57 ‘(Pledl, 75’), Stoger (Berisha, 57 ‘), Thommy (Suttner, 67’); Karaman

Goals

1-0 M.15 Jorgensen (own door). 2-0 M.29 Pavard. 3-0 M.43 Lewandowski. 4-0 M.50 Lewandowski. 5-0 M.52 Davies.

Referee

Hartmann (Germany). AT: Karaman (26 ‘), Suttner (90’).

Incidents

Allianz Arena. Behind closed doors.

Bayern maintained the full of victories, four, after the stoppage by the coronavirus and after its decisive victory in Dortmund on the previous day, took another step towards the title. Undisputed thrashing of Fortuna and there are already ten consecutive victories of the team led by Hansi Flick who since making his debut on November 6 against Olympiacos has scored 80 goals in 25 games with 22 wins, one draw and two losses.

In the local team he came out as a starter Lucas Hernández instead of Boateng after its last ownership in February. He came out with Bayern, who was looking for Eat already Lewandowski with an elaborate and fast game and Fortuna defended itself as it accumulated men near its area before the numerical superiority of the premises.

And it only took fifteen minutes for Bayern to get ahead on the scoreboard with a goal on their own Jorgensen after finishing from the side Pavard in a ball that he sent Gnabry from the bottom line. Bayern managed to break the defensive wall of Fortuna as they know best, breaking on the wing and in speed. Everything would be easier for the set of Hansi Flick.

He was able to do the second Müller but he avoided it Kastenmeier with a great intervention. Bayern was out of control and with a Pavard very active that exercising as a striker this time if he could score the head at the exit of a corner. The game was on track for Bayern against the weak resistance of a Fortuna who could barely leave his field although in an isolated action he could shorten distances in a shot from Karaman who avoided Davies by putting the leg to deflect the ball in the last instance, but it would be Bayern who would sentence the break point with a goal from Lewandowski, who resolved a dizzying move by his team in the small area.

After the restart, Bayern’s exhibition came against a Fortuna who was leaving the game. The Polish Lewandowski he made the second of his account and soon after it was Davies the one who joined the party with a great goal. The team of Flick, who kept looking for the goal with ambition, although it was Fortuna who could score in a missile of Giesselmann than Neuer stopped with great reflexes. Would come out Odriozola in this second part when the game was balsamic for those of Flick, who were playing with pleasure against a self-conscious rival. With the passing of the minutes the Bundesliga leader slowed down and Flick decided to give the alternative to the young man Oliver Batista Meier to debut with the first team. There were no more occasions because Bayern settled for the win and Fortuna with not receiving any more goals.

