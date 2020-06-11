Bayern Munich will be in the DFB Pokal final for the third year in a row after beating Eintracht Frankfurt with more difficulties than expected. After a first half in which he ran over his rival and in which he was able to score, the second half changed completely and the duel was equaled. The Bavarians will play their twenty-fourth final cup on July 4 at the Olympistadion against Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich

Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Goretzka (Javi Martínez, 86 ‘), Kimmich, Müller; Perisic (Lucas, 60 ‘), Lewandowski and Coman (Thiago, 60’).

Eintracht Frankfurt

Trapp; Abraham, Hinteregger, Ndicka; A. Touré (Da Costa, 66 ‘), Kohr (Torró, 70’), Ilsanker (Dost, 70 ‘), Chandler; Gacinovic (Kamada, 66 ‘), Rode; and André Silva.

Goals

1-0 M. 14 Perisic. 1-1 M. 69 Da Costa. 2-1 M.74 Lewandowski.

Referee

Marco Fritz. AT: Perisic (44 ‘), Thiago (92’) / André Silva (88 ‘), Hinteregger (92’).

Incidents

Allianz Arena. Door closed.

The first half Eintracht Frankfurt came out alive and it was a real local monologue. From the first minute, those of Flick They took the reins of the match and only their poor aim and a strong defense, which had to try their best, prevented a greater difference on the scoreboard at half-time. Those of Hütter they just crossed the media line and didn’t even test Neuer.

Müller, with a great shot that he took under the goal line Rohr, and LewandowskiWhen they did not reach a level center of the protagonist on the first occasion, they were the first to warn. At the third one, she was defeated and, in a quick attack, Müller put the ball in the heart of the area for Perisic to finish off the iron head without opposition at the bottom of the net.

Bayern did not lift its foot from the accelerator and the news was when Eintracht crossed the media line. Eat, who did not succeed in finishing off a goal with an empty goal that he had put Davies, and Lewandowski, with a shot at the half turn that Trapp They deflected to corner, they were able to extend an advantage that fell short.

Script change

Reacted, and in what way the Eintracht in the second period. It was a more intense team, began to press higher and knew how to stop a Bayern that saw a duel they controlled matched. It seemed that the tie could come at any time until the recently entered Kamada, after a good movement in the area, gave in to Da Costa, who beat Neuer.

The Bavarian reaction could not have been better and, after a collective move, Lewandowski scored the goal at the end of the victory. At first it was canceled for possible offside, but in the review it was considered good. Those of Hütter They tried to the end and they pushed really hard, but there was no time for the smash.