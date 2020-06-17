Capital surprise in the Portuguese league. The Port, leader, could not pass the 0-0 draw at home of Birds, already lowered bottom. With this unexpected result, the team of Sérgio Conceiçao I could see how this same day the Benfica It ties him at the top of the ranking. For this, the ‘eagles’ must defeat this Wednesday the Rio Ave.

Birds

Fabio; Banjaqui (Oliveira, 64 ‘), Buatu Mananga, Diakhite, Figueiredo; Yamga, Estrela (Lourenço, 90 ‘), Claudio Falcao, Morais; Soares (Varela, 74 ‘) and Mohammadi (Maceda, 74’).

Port

Marchesín; Corona, Pepe, Mbemba, Leite; Sergio Oliveira, Uribe (Soares, 76 ‘), Luis Diaz, Esteves (Marega, 59’); Otavio (Aboubakar, 89 ‘) and Zé Luis (Vitinha, 76’).

Referee

C. Xistra. T.A .: Yamga, Fabio, Mohammadi, Claudio Falcao, Buatu, Varela / Mbemba, Uribe and Pepe.

Less than half an hour by road the ‘dragoes’ had to travel to visit the colista, a Birds already relegated that he has only been able to win four matches in the Primeira Liga. A walk, the Port, which initially reserved some of its main figures. But despite the difference in level, the local team soon showed its seasoned character.

Without going any further, the first act ended in a draw to nothing after an initial 45 minutes of great possession and little danger. Yes, Ze Luis had the clearest in a penalty that failed to materialize. Those of Conceiçao they managed to accelerate the match after the break. More vertical and unbalanced, they enjoyed two clear occasions in the boots of Luis Diaz.

Responded to both shots Fabio Szymonek. With his stops, the Brazilian goalkeeper unhinged the players of the Port and to himself Conceiçao. The Portuguese coach put on the field Marega and Tiquinho to try to break the tie, but again the keeper was impassable before the blue and white shots.