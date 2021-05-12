Summary and goals of Atlético-Real Sociedad (2-1) match of matchday 36

05/12/2021 at 11:53 PM CEST

Jonathan Moreno

Simeone, the players and the hundreds of thousands of Atlético players around the world will be watching today what their neighbor and enemy does in Granada. A stumble by Zinedine Zidane’s men in Los Cármenes would allow the colchoneros to be proclaimed champions next Sunday against Osasuna.

ATM

RSO

Atlético de Madrid

Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso, Carrasco; Llorente, Koke, Saúl (Kondogbia, 73 ‘); Correa (Joao Félix, 73 ‘), Suárez (Renan Lodi, 81’).

Real society

Remiro; Zaldua, Aritz (Zubeldia, 69 ‘), Sagnan (Pacheco, 59’), Monreal (Roberto López, 59 ‘); Barrenetxea, Guridi, Zubimendi; Portu, Isak (Guevara, 46 ‘), Oyarzabal (Merquelanz, 69’).

Goals

1-0 M.16 Carrasco. 2-0 M.28 Strap. 2-1 M.83 Zubeldia

Countryside

Metropolitan. Behind closed doors.

The leader did his job. And how. The most aggressive and voracious Atlético is back, and at the peak of the season. He ignored the Real with his pressure and his precision. But he did not kill and ended up pending the stopwatch.

From the initial pineapple the leader was conjured, with Koke’s harangue and the authority of his 500 games as rojiblanco. The last emotional push, something so ingrained in the ‘Pupas’.

The League was not there for many more nonsense, or to continue giving away points. Y Atlético took it as a true final. Remiro appreciated the lack of wisdom of the mattress forwards, who began uneasy in the definition. Luis Suárez impaled a volley, one of those characteristics of the Uruguayan, to the M-40. Marcos Llorente sinned as an individualist in a one-on-one with the ‘txuri-urdin’ goalkeeper, with Suárez salivating like Pavlov’s dogs.

Another dagger at the back of the royalist rear would be the final one. Carrasco tamed a ball hung in the area by Llorente and defined a toe shot between Remiro’s legs. The first whip, in the locker. Atleti was where the ‘cholismo’ grows exponentially and takes over the minds of the players, although this time they did not take a step back.

Imanol shook his head from the sidelines. The plan was not the one envisaged by Orio’s. And the thing was going to twist even more. Luis Suárez endured the body with Oyarzabal and assisted for Correa to cross the 2-0 with his right hand.

Before the intermission, The Donostiarras had two occasions in Isak’s boots. Oblak and the stick frustrated the Swedish stem.

Forgive and suffer

Atlético wanted more, more ambitious than ever. But it was difficult for him to close the meeting to the Canillejas neighborhood team. Especially for the lack of forcefulness in the last meters. Luis Suárez was active and incisive, although extraordinarily flawed for what he is used to.

Without Isak on the pitch due to muscle discomfort, offensive production decreased. Oyarzabal and Portu did not exist in attack, except for a bitten shot by the Murcian that Oblak denied with the tip of his glove and another to the post in the final minutes, when the Real hit the rebut and cut distances in a corner finished by Zubeldia.

Nervousness and continuous glances arrived at the clock of an Atlético who ended up in a hurry and with his heart at a thousand per hour. To be a champion you have to suffer, and in the Metropolitan they are ‘cum laude’ in it.