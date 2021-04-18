Summary and goals of Atlético-Eibar in LaLiga

04/18/2021 at 6:10 PM CEST

Arnau montserrat

Balsamic win for Atlético de Madrid. Necessary to face a league final that is tight. The Cholo men thrashed Eibar, recovered their scoring nose and will continue for another week at the top of the table. Eibar’s resistance lasted 40 minutes. What it took Correa to beat the gunsmiths with a key double to unblock the crash. In the second part the mattress makers had a good time. Meanwhile, Mendilibar’s men sink into the well.

ATM

EIB

Atlético de Madrid

Oblak; Trippier, Savic (Felipe 74 ‘), Giménez, Lodi; Saúl, Herrera (Kondogbia 70 ‘), Koke (Vitolo 61’), Carrasco (Torreira 70 ‘); Llorente and Correa (Dembélé 61 ‘).

Eibar

Dmitrovic; Pozo, Burgos, Dufur (Oliveira 63 ‘), Arbilla, José Ángel (Soares 72’); Sergio Alvarez; Kevin (Recio 72 ‘), Atienza, Aleix García (Inui 62’); and Kike (Quique 72 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.42 Strap; 2-0 M.44 Strap; 3-0 M.49 Carrasco; 4-0 M.53 Marcos Llorente; 5-0 M.68 Marcos Llorente.

Referee

Soto Grado (Riojan) TA: Oliveira (88 ‘)

They came to the Wanda after more than three months without winning. A total of 13 games where they had always conceded. But what seemed like candy for Atlético de Madrid began to choke as the minutes passed. Just a couple of approaches without any danger. Even the gunsmith team could be advanced with an arrival of Kévin Rodrigues who did not reach the lateral center by millimeters. Oblak was sold within the small area.

Simeone’s men had the same problem as in the last few days. It was difficult for them to generate chances. The defensive framework of Mendilibar forced the colchoneros to start testing from outside but all attempts ended in the hands of a Dmitrovic who did not have to make much effort either.

But Atlético always have a weapon in storage. The stopped ball. The one who left the league on a tray in 2014. He appeared again to get the Cholo out of trouble five minutes before the break. Herrera combed in the first post for the arrival in the second of Savic and Correa. It was the Argentine striker who was in charge of pushing the ball.

Unable to recover from the blow, Eibar conceded the second after two minutes. A pass of more than 40 meters from Herrera was lowered by Lodi, to combine with Carrasco and the center of the Belgian hooked him Correa who destroyed his brand with a roulette wheel and the shot to the inside. A real goal to practically finish the clash.

In the second half, Eibar became a toy for Atlético de Madrid. They went over it, without brake. Each goal was another boost of morale for those of the Wanda Metropolitano. The rojiblanco team came out in a whirlwind, which three minutes after the holiday had already scored the third. Carrasco found the hole between centrals to beat Dmitrovic with a pipe and score the third at will.

The task was finished by Marcos Llorente who, four minutes later, arrived from the second row to put the fourth and who 20 minutes from the end was awarded the hand. The game died there with a Mendilibar who reserved his best pieces for a season finale that looks bad, very bad for the gunsmiths. Instead, Atlético, looks to the future with optimism. It is not for less.